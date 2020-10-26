Top 5 Highest Grossing Horror Films You Should Watch Now—REVEALED!

In less than a week, we are about to celebrate the scare season, and there's no better way to take part in this with some good ol' spooky films.

Back in the days, these types of movies were often undervalued; however, as time passed, this genre is slowly evolving and has been receiving major awards--and most especially, earnings, all thanks to the digital era.

If you are not a fan of Halloween parties and would like to just chill and binge-watch movies inside the comforts of your home, then these could help you decide which movies to watch over the weekend.

From classic to franchise films, here are the top five highest-grossing Halloween movies as cited by Forbes.

IT (2017)

Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name, the supernatural horror film was directed by Argentine filmmaker Andrés Muschietti.

The movie also features a powerhouse cast, including Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, Nicholas Hamilton, Jackson Robert Scott, "Stranger Things" actor Finn Wolfhard, and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise.

According to the business magazine, the R-rated horror film garnered a total of $327.5 million, making it the top-grossing Halloween movie.

Meanwhile, Variety previously cited that "IT" scored a whopping $123.1 million on its first day of screening from 4,103 locations.

Moreover, the said movie also had the third-largest opening weekend of 2017, surpassing "Spider-Man: Homecoming" which felt short at $117 million.

The Sixth Sense (1999)





Making the second spot is the supernatural psychological thriller film "The Sixth Sense," written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

With its well-received feedback from movie critics and compelling performance from Bruce Willis (who played the role of the child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe) and Haley Joel Osment (who portrayed Cole Sear), the blockbuster hit film earned a total of $293.5 million.

Furthermore, it was also the second-highest-grossing film of 1999, following "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" with $293 million in the U.S.

"Jaws" (1975)

Another classic film landing on the third spot is the 1975 thriller film "Jaws" directed by the renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Based on Peter Benchley's 1974 novel of the same name, it follows the story of a small community on the island of Amity, where a killer shark unleashed its chaos and killed dozens of victims.

For quite some time, "Jaws" broke the record of the highest-grossing Halloween movie of all time with $260 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

Ghostbusters (1984)

The supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis reached the fourth highest-grossing Halloween film list with a total of $242.2 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Ghostbusters" raked $13.6 million on its opening and surpassed Steven Spielberg's "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" with only $229.2 million.

The Exorcist (1973)

Completing the top five list of highest-grossing Halloween movies is the 1973 film "The Exorcist" with $232.9 million.

Based on the 1971 novel of the same name written by William Peter Blatty, the supernatural horror film is directed by William Friedkin featuring Linda Denise Blair as Regan MacNeil, who was possessed by an evil spirit.

Furthermore, "The Exorcist" also received a nomination for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, making it the first horror movie to be nominated in a prestigious ceremony.

