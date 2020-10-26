Orlando Bloom Fulfills Katy Perry's Dream Gift On Her 36th Birthday

After giving Katy Perry a baby girl, Orlando Bloom just made one of her wishes come true, just in time for the pop star's 36th birthday.

On Sunday, the Hollywood A-list actor took to Instagram to give Katy a unique birthday gift, which, according to him, is a "dream come true" for the "Fireworks" hitmaker.

The video is a special birthday greeting from the famous fictional Kazakh journalist, Borat Sagdiyev, played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

In the clip, Cohen was in full character wearing Borat's iconic grey suit, mustache, and messy hair as he greets "Katy Pepsi" a happy birthday.

In true Borat fashion, the make-believe journalist pokes fun at Katy's fiance's infamous nude photo taken while he was completely naked and paddleboarding at the beach back in 2016.

"I was planning on going sailing in Florida, and so I make internet searching for Orlando water sports. But instead, Mr. Google sent me a photograph of your husband with his crumb out. He has a very good one!" Borat said.

"It must be nice to see Orlando Bloom! You will have a very nice birthday-a lot of cream on your cake. Why not?" he quipped.

While Borat called Orlando Katy's husband, the couple has yet to tie the knot after getting engaged in 2019. The couple decided to delay their wedding due to the coronavirus global pandemic and the arrival of their firstborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

The 43-year-old actor was so ecstatic to share the video, which he captioned with: "@katyperry your dream come true birthday message my love HAPPY BIRTHDAY," adding a heart, cake, and balloon emoji.

The new-mom seemed to love the special birthday greeting and even reposted it on her Instagram feed with a caption: "omg."

A few days before her birthday, the new parents of baby Daisy Dove Bloom had the guts to leave baby Daisy Dove Bloom to make time for a date night.

Katy and Orlando were among the list of celebrities who graced the screening of the film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm." It is the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen's hit 2006 mockumentary called "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan."

In an Instagram post, Cohen showed off the A-listers who attended the film screening, including the Hollywood hot couple, Katy and Orlando. The couple was accompanied by other big stars, including Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, and more as they pose beside Borat's nearly nude life-size standee.

Never Before Seen Photos

As part of Orlando's social media greeting for Katy, he also posted a series of never-before-seen selfies with his moments with the "Roar" hitmaker.

The Instagram entry features snapshots taken from their travels together, including one selfie in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza. Other picture shows Katy sporting black hair, which was probably taken during the earlier days of their relationship.

"Happy Birthday, my love... oh the places we'll go..." Orlando wrote.

Aside from the nearly 1 million likes on the photos, Orlando's post was also filled with warm greetings from their friends and avid supporters.

