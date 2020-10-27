Jordyn Woods Cashing In On Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson' Situation'

More than a year after getting involved in a messy cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods has found her way to cash in on the controversy using her infamous statement during her explosive "Red Table Talk" interview.

Earlier this week, the 23-year-old social media personality took to Instagram to launch a new product, perfect for the "new normal" trend during the coronavirus global pandemic.

Kylie Jenner's former best friend drops her latest merch, a facemask that features her infamous quotable quote from her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, which states, "I don't need your situation."

In her Instagram post, Jordyn said that she just gave what her fans have been asking for all this time.

"Decided to deliver what y'all ask for! We don't need your situation Covid!" Jordyn wrote in the caption, alongside two photos of herself wearing the new merch.

The statement mask, which could be bought at www.jordynwoods.com, is available in black and white and retails for $10.

"Screen printed design on a black/white cotton face mask Contoured and adjustable for a comfortable fit-two-strap design with soft stretch ear straps. Mask is machine washable," the product description reads.

Most of her followers applauded the genius take on the "situation" that somehow made her famous, while others suggest that it will surely reignite her feud with the Kardashians.

"We know it's for the Kardashians," one follower wrote.

"Don't make this about covid when we know damn well, sis," another one added.

One fan noted: "lmaooo ya her n kylie never gon be friends again."

"Why you adding the covid to the end? Be a savage with your chest, baby," one user commented.

Red Table Talk Interview

It could be recalled that in March 2019, Jordyn Woods sits down with Jada Pinkett Smith, whose family is close to Jordyn's. According to Will Smith's wife, after getting involved in a massive cheating scandal, she decided to invite Jordyn "to heal, deal, and move forward."

During the interview, Jordyn explained how she ended up getting caught in a suggestive situation with the 29-year-old NBA star. She clarified that she was just coincidentally at the same Los Angeles bar with Thompson, and they were both doing their own thing.

Jordyn said she got invited to an afterparty at Thompson's house, although the Cleveland Cavaliers player did not personally ask her.

"I'm not thinking, 'I shouldn't be here. That's my first step, where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there," Jordyn said.

After that night, gossip sites reported that she was spotted getting touchy and cozy with Thompson, who was dating Kylie's older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Speaking about the viral kissing photo, Jordyn said that it was Thompson who came after her.

"It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out," she explained, adding that she made a dumb move due to alcohol consumption.

Jordyn also clarified that she is not trying to ruin Khloe and Tristan's relationship.

"I'm no home-wrecker," she said. "I never was trying to steal someone's man. I don't need your situation."

Hence, the iconic line's birth, which resulted in online memes, and now a statement mask that Jordyn could cash in.

