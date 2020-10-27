Kanye West Allows Daughter North to Spend $100K Using His Credit Card?

Does Kanye West enjoy spoiling his seven-year-old daughter North West?

According to the National Enquirer, the Grammy award-winning rapper has turned North into a pampered princess.

It is said to be causing even more problems between him and his reality star wife, Kim Kardashian.

The source revealed that the 40-year-old mom feels like North is being spoiled too much, but her presidential hopeful husband doesn't hear any of it.

"North is his first-born and his princess. So he treats her like it," they added.

Per the outlet's sources, North is regularly served breakfast in bed on a silver tray, and she gets whatever she wants.

Aside from that, she also has a team of beauticians and a stylist who cater to her every need, as if North is already a full-grown woman.

"Her wardrobe is more extensive and expensive than a supermodel's, and she never wears the same designer outfit twice," the source explained.

North, who has three other siblings, has a wide array of expensive gadgets.

Kanye West also reportedly allows North to shop online for jewelry and even gave her his credit card.

The source shared that the mini-Kim can spend $100,000 in one sitting, but the dad-of-four thinks it's cute.

"Kim is guilty of spoiling her too, but she thinks Kanye's letter her get way out of control," the source added.

It has also been revealed that the other siblings, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, don't get the same kind of treatment as North.

"It's just one major problem they need to solve if they want to save their marriage."

Expensive Things North Owns

The publication also noted how the grade-schooler was spotted carrying a $10,000 Hermes Birkin bag in New York, which triggered a massive amount of backlash on the Kardashian-Wests.

But it's not only the designer handbag is in the youngster's closet.

Kim Kardashian also showed off her daughter's handbag collection on her social media, featuring some of the luxurious gifts given to her by Alexander Wang.

For Christmas 2019, Kim and Kanye gave their first-born a custom Balmain jacket worn by the late Michael Jackson.

The KKW Beauty mogul detailed on her social media that she won the jacket in an auction but didn't reveal its cost.

They also gave North the hat that Michael wore in his music video for "Smooth Criminal."

Normal Things

But despite the lavish gifts the youngster got, she still receives kid-appropriate gifts occasionally.

On her fourth birthday, her aunt Kendall Jenner gave her a science kit and the ingredients needed to do the kit's experiments.

Kim, Kanye Worth

But perhaps spoiling their kid won't break their bank accounts.

After all, Kim Kardashian has a net worth of $780 million, while her husband Kanye West is worth $1.3 billion.

Kanye entered Forbes' rich list early this year. Meanwhile, Kim took the reign from Kylie Jenner on being KarJenner's richest member. Forbes also explained why.

Rumors Debunked

However, one should take the National Enquirer's report with a grain of salt.

It's not confirmed that Kanye West has been spoiling his daughter that it has been excessive.

