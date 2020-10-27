Kanye West Speaks Out on Jennifer Aniston's Plea Not To Vote for Him

Jennifer Aniston recently took to social media to share her thoughts about Kanye West running for U.S. presidency.

She did not dwell on the topic but hinted that she felt two things about it: that it's funny for majority and that voting for him WOULD NOT be funny for her. It's likely to be insulting to Kanye, who has now appeared to have spoken up about it.

Of course he's not going to ignore it, it's not his personality.

Kim Kardashian's husband, who revealed his first 2020 campaign ad earlier this October, shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article titled "Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans 'It's Not Funny to Vote for Kanye.'" He then wrote a caption to share his exact thoughts about the news, per Page Six.

Although the post was eventually deleted, people who were able capture it showed that he wrote, "Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let's gooooooooo."

West is not that wrong though, especially since Aniston's IG post came after Kanye participated in an almost three-hour podcast in "The Joe Rogan Experience" to share his political plans. He said there is no doubt that he would be in an official post, if not now as the president then as a governor in the future.

Apart from describing his presidential campaign, he also brushed up on the topics of mental health and having coronavirus.

On her IG post, Aniston appeared to have explained why Kanye does not deserve to be the U.S. leader as much as Joe Biden. "This whole thing isn't about one candidate or one single issue," the 51-year-old actress said on her post. "It's about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency. PS - It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."

Kanye should not have found Aniston's post surprising, though. Ever since he announced his decision to run, majority of the reactions that emerged were of those bashing him and ridiculing the thought of his and his whole family--the Kardashians--residing in the White House. He is not allowing the criticisms to deter him though, not even his wife who reportedly did not like him running at all.

According to certain reports, Kim Kardashian would gladly and fully support Kanye if he runs for the presidency, but not now. She would rather see him run in 2024. Unfortunately, Kanye could not see her logic, insisting that it's God's plan for him to run now and be the leader of a free society.

"Kanye seems set on what he calls "God's plan" - that he becomes president. He's saying it's a higher calling,'" a source told The Sun. He's so hellbent on pushing through his plans that the source even planned that he's willing to lose his mariage and his whole family for it.

READ MORE: Pregnancy Heartbreak: Chrissy Teigen Shares Painful Essay About Losing Her Baby

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles