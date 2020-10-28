Dwayne Johnson Accident: The Rock Tastes Own Blood Following Face Injury

Dwayne Johnson goes by the nickname "The Rock," but his head is not as hard as it sounds that he ended up tasting his own blood.

The week did not start right for Johnson, as he made his fans worry after delivering the news about his face injury.

On Monday, Johnson revealed through his Instagram page that he suffered from an injury while doing his workout routine.

In the less-than-a-minute clip, he said that things got intense in the gym he dubbed as the Iron Paradise. The Rock then showed his injured, bloody eyebrow before scraping his blood off his face and tasting it.

"That's good. That's real good. Back to work," he went on before cutting the video.

Meanwhile, he revealed on the lengthy caption that he a 50-pound chain caused the injury. Johnson further detailed that the accident caused him to get stitches.

Although he needed to see a doctor for the wound, he refused to leave the paradise and continued doing his workouts first. He even joked that his blood tastes like a combination of Teremana, calluses, and "black and samoan" hot sauce.

But kidding aside, he sent kind words to his followers before going back to his bloody workout.

"Have a productive week, my friends - keep it light and a lil' fun, but get after it like a MF," Johnson said.

The post now has over 25 million views, which is not surprising for someone who recently became the most followed American man on Instagram.

Meanwhile, aside from expressing their worries, some fans and colleagues applauded him for his update.

The Flynn Picture Company wrote, "Brother @therock !! Can we try and make it tiddlywinks while we are shooting a movie? Need to protect that handsome face. #RedNotice #Continuity."

One fan also wrote, "Been there, done that. If you ain't bleeding you ain't working."

"'we ain't playing tiddly winks and We ain't reciting nursery rhymes' I'm literally putting that quote at the studio door," Jelly Roll said.

Dwayne Johnson Accident-Prone?

Although he has a nice and strong physique, people like Johnson are actually more prone to injury.

For instance, he almost said goodbye to the "Jumanji" franchise when he, unfortunately, suffered a labrum tear while trying to make his body look buff again.

The Rock himself directly confessed to a fan that his shoulder got injured while preparing for the next "Jumanji" installment.

On Twitter, one of his followers jested and challenged the Brahma Bull to an arm-wrestling match. But at the same time, he admitted that he could not do it since he was suffering from an injury.

Those people, like Johnson, who have been spending their lives lifting weights are more prone to suffer from this type of shoulder injury.

Indeed, his body looks much bigger these days. In a video he shared to celebrate the birthday of his mother, Ata Johnson, his muscles are noticeably more evident than ever.

Some fans then speculated whether the actor is preparing for another movie or not. But even when he does not have a project, Johnson has been keeping his body type since day one.

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Net Worth 2020: How 'The Rock' Became Hollywood's HIGHEST Paid Actor

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles