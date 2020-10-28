Simon Cowell Injury Update: Music Exec Surprises Fans With New Look!

Simon Cowell appears to be in good shape as he surprised his fans with a whole new look following his shocking accident last September.

The "Britain's Got Talent" judge, who has been slowly recovering from his back surgery, posed with a big smile on his face alongside Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Apa, as he showed off his pearly whites.

Meanwhile, the celebrity dentist also took to Instagram to thank the music mogul for letting him do the makeover and for being such a good patient.

"It's official. I'm going to hollywood!! actually DUBAI THIS WEEKEND. and it truly is amazing working with amazing people. Thank you @simoncowell for putting your trust in us," he wrote.

On the other hand, TMZ previously reported that the British TV personality visited the clinic last month and requested for a new set of "more streamlined, thinner" and "natural looking" veneers.

In addition, a source shared to the gossip site that the 39-year-old aesthetic dentist usually charges around $4,000 per tooth.

Earlier this October, the 61-year-old entertainment mogul was first spotted in public doing some shopping and strolling around Malibu, California with his partner Lauren Silverman and his 6-year-old son, Eric.

Simon Cowell's Injury

Cowell's sighting came a month after the record executive suffered a broken back after trying out and falling off his electric scooter, which he was driving around his Los Angeles compound.

Multiple reports previously mentioned that his son Eric and Silverman's teenage son Adam witnessed how the "America's Got Talent" judge fell backwards and crashed down onto the concrete floor.

Following the accident, he was immediately rushed to the hospital that prompted him to undergo a six-hour surgery .

At the time, his representative shared updates about the music mogul and revealed that he was in a stable condition.

"He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands," the rep told People magazine.

Since the "AGT" judge needs to fully recover, The Sun mentioned that he might be out for six months. On the other hand, Mail Online shared that he was advised by the doctors "not to fly back" in the U.K.

"Simon was advised not to fly back to the final by doctors. He is walking a lot and swimming and feeling great - but focusing on being on top form for the start of filming for Britain's Got Talent 2021 in January."

Meanwhile, a separate source stated that although he is trying to "build" his strength, his recovery is "taking longer" than expected,

"It was a very serious injury and they didn't fully appreciate that at first," the insider furthered.

After taking an early leave from his judging duties in "AGT," Simon Cowell was later filled in by "American Idol" Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson, alongside fellow judges Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

In a tweet, Simon thanked the "Since You've Been Gone" hitmaker for temporarily replacing him as he shared how he missed the show.

