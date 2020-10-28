Kim Kardashian Criticized For Flying An Entire Birthday Crew Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Instead of birthday well wishes, Kim Kardashians was greeted with a massive backlash after sharing how she flew family and friends on a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Aside from getting a surprise and unique birthday celebration from her family, which was showcased in the recent episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim also had a bigger celebration, which she made exclusive for family and close friends.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the "KKW Beauty" mogul shared how she welcomed her 40th with a bang by flying 40 people on a private island to party and have a normal vacation even in the middle of the coronavirus global pandemic.

According to Kim, she feels "blessed and humbled" as she turns 40 and getting a chance to celebrate it with her loved ones.

"For my birthday this year, I couldn't think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today," Kim wrote.

"Before COVID, I don't think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment," she added.

The "SKIMS" boss babe clarified that all guests went under proper health screening and quarantine to make sure they had a safe weekend getaway.

"After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time," Kim continued.

The mother-of-four shared that she and the guests "danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach."

Kim also acknowledged her privilege in life, saying: "In moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

Some of the people in attendance were her siblings, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Robb; momager Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Chris Appleton, Corey Gamble, La La Anthony, Tracy Romulus, and more.

Meanwhile, Kim's husband, Kanye West, may not be present on the photos she posted online, but a source told "Page Six" that the rapper joined the crew during teh last two days of the trip.

On the other hand, Kim's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, said to have ditched the exclusive party to spend quality time with Travis Scott and their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Online Backlash

While Kim seemed to have a good time, her exclusive island getaway did not sit well with the public, who slammed her for her allegedly tone-deaf celebration amid a global health crisis.

"Thinking about the masked server in the background of this 2nd photo, who is likely among many who risked their lives so that Kim Kardashian could have a birthday party," New York Times food writer Priya Krishna wrote on Twitter.

"Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would've told me we could have massive parties," one Instagram follower commented.

"Unfortunate people who are still quarantined and our kids are still out of in-person school, and PEOPLE ARE DYING!! But sure, brag away. Disgusting," another Twitter user wrote.

