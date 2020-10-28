Kylie Jenner Tells James Charles One Thing She Wants 'So Bad': 'I Think About It Every Day'

Aside from her very successful businesses and massive bank account, Kylie Jenner is happy being a mother to her two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

While she enjoys every minute of watching Stormi grow into the polite, curious and chatty person she has become, the Kylie Cosmetics creator said she's going to miss getting to experience these precious growth moments with her.

Because of that, the youngest Jenner sister thinks that she wants another baby.

Talking to beauty guru and YouTuber James Charles on his latest video, Kylie Jenner revealed she has been thinking about having another baby "every day."

When asked by James, "Do you want more?" Kylie told the 22-year-old LGBTQ+ icon, "I want more so bad."

She reiterated and explained, "I actually think about it every day. I just still don't know when."

The 23-year-old added, "I'm not planning. I don't have a time for that to happen. You can't like not want more almost."

But Kylie is currently single. She and Travis Scott broke up about a year ago, so she currently doesn't have anybody who would want to have a baby with her.

The Kylie Skin mogul also admitted that it has been difficult making sure she's an amazing mom, giving her toddler the best upbringing as much as possible.

The mom-of-one told the YouTuber, "Being a parent, though, is stressful like to do the right thing at all times."

Aside from following things on Instagram, Kylie Jenner admitted that she also reads books and trying her best to learn the best way to raise a child.

But Kylie realized that every kid is different, so her advice to parents and parents-to-be is, "Just do whatever you think is best for your child."

Elsewhere in the interview, the highest-paid celebrity admitted that she has been hiding her true self after cruel people trolled her.

Kylie recalled how she had been attacked for staying true to herself online, and now how she has started to show less of that side of her.

"People used to say mean things about who I am. My personality and what I love the most about myself," she told the makeup whiz.

"It would hurt me more than almost playing a character, like not showing anything."

She revealed, "So yeah, I just started doing a little less, which is sad. It makes me sad."

Kylie Jenner has been in the spotlight since their reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" aired in 2007. She was nine years old at that time.

Last month, her big sister Kim Kardashian first announced that their series is coming to an end.

Speaking about how she feels about the show ending, the social media influencer told James, "it's sad. It's the end of a chapter. But we all decided that it was just time to move on and let it be great."

She added, "We could just keep going and going and going, but we've just got to let it be."

When asked what's going to be next by James Charles, Kylie Jenner admitted, "I don't know."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Receives Powerful Praises from 'This Is Paris' Director

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles