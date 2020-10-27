Kim Kardashian Receives Powerful Praises from 'This Is Paris' Director

Kim Kardashian had some very strict demands when she was filming for her friend Paris Hilton's documentary "This Is Paris."

Filmmaker Alexandra Dean spoke to "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast on Sunday and shared her conversation with the KKW Beauty mogul.

The director revealed that Kim insisted she is filmed from the waist up.

She recalled, "Kim did not want me to shoot her trousers. Cause she didn't know what our lens was going to be as wide as it was."

According to the director, the mom-of-four didn't want to start the interview until they changed their lens, as Kim knew it would be mid-shot.

But Dean praised Kim for "taking it to another level."

"She has orchestrated everything around her before you get close to doing an interview."

The filmmaker, who also produced and directed the 2017 "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story," commented on how she was so impressed with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," even calling her brilliant.

Dean said, "She does everything. She's brilliant."

Dean also observed how the social media influencer is "a really powerful, powerful intellect sitting across from me."

Speaking of Kim's venture into law school, Dean explained, "Which is why she was able to train herself to be a lawyer without going to law school, she's doing the, you know, the president Lincoln apprenticeship program for lawyers, which is actually a really difficult thing to do."

Kim Kardashian, 40, was Paris Hilton's personal wardrobe assistantin the early 2000s.

She appeared in the heiress' documentaryto discuss the ways Paris inspired her.

Speaking in front of the camera, the SKIMS creator revealed, "I think the best advice she ever could have given me was just watching her."

In 2019, the mom-of-four even credited the professional DJ for being the reason she's famous today.

"I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian's famous reality TV show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," is ending after 20 seasons on the air.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Kim opened up about the show coming to an end.

She told the magazine that when they announced KUWTK's final season, she cried all weekend because it was a "really emotional decision."

In a separate interview with David Letterman, Kim revealed that she makes more money on social media than in one season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

During her appearance on "My Guest Needs No Introduction," she credits social media for her earnings.

While she didn't reveal how much she makes for each Instagram post, it has previously been reported that the 40-year-old's fees range from $300,000 to $1 million.

In 2015, the broadcasting network E! agreed to deal with $80 million for KUWTK to renew. The network allegedly paid the KarJenner clan below $100 million once more for more seasons two years later.

According to TMZ, the older sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian split between 50% and 60% of their current contract while Kylie, Kendall, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and Rob Kardashian takes what's left.

