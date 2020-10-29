Uh Oh! Pamela Anderson Reveals Big Struggle Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

While most people suffer mentally and emotionally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pamela Anderson shared that the health crisis has affected her physically.

Anderson shared the biggest struggle she faced yet during the lockdown period.

During her one-on-one conversation in the British talk show "Loose Women," the 53-year-old model revealed that the health crisis affected her weight.

Per Anderson, the quarantine period prevented her from doing her usual exercise regimen.

"I have a gym that I look at every so often," she said. "I feel a little puffy but winter is coming so I won't feel cold."

Since she started her career as a model and famous personality, Anderson maintained her well-known toned and voluptuous figure.

Despite gaining more weight, she said that she had not felt the pressure of doing the exercises again now that they reside at their family ranch in Canada.





Watch ️pic.twitter.com/mKJ66pxWxR 'We do have to be kinder to each other... America's really bizarre to watch.'Pamela Anderson tells the #LooseWomen why she believes people need to be true to themselves and follow their passions during turbulent times.Watch ️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV — Loose Women (@loosewomen) October 28, 2020

Anderson Is Also Emotionally Unstable

Aside from feeling problematic about her weight, the former Playboy magazine model also revealed that she has "the epidemic of loneliness."

Since she is in Canada, she is also far away from her sons, Dylan and Brandon. Her kids are currently staying in Los Angeles, California.

"I miss my sons terribly and there are times I want to get into my car and just drive to them, there are frantic moments where I just want to see them," she confessed.

Meanwhile, she referred to technology as a form of communication that lacks intimacy. Though this keeps people in touch with their children, she sees human contact as the most important thing.

Anderson detailed that she has not seen her two kids for seven months. Although they reserve some time to do FaceTime calls, she feels the need to hug them.

Although it is killing her not to be with her children, Anderson disclosed that she moved to Canada to avoid the stress and buzzes during the 2020 presidential election.

2020 Is Not Anderson's Year

This year has truly been a stressful time for her, especially since she went through a lot of issues and headaches.

To recall, she created headlines for weeks after marrying Jon Peters and divorcing him 12 days later.

The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed that Anderson and Peters tied the knot in a private ceremony in California on January 20.

After just 12 days, they decided to split to re-evaluate their union.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon's and my union," Pamela revealed. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

Twelve days were not even enough for them to obtain a valid marriage certificate. They also failed to do the necessary legalities and steps to make their wedlock formal.

Anderson also faced marriage scam allegations after her ex-husband said in an e-mail to Page Six that he paid her debts.

Peters detailed that he cashed out almost $200,000 to cover the debt of her now-ex-wife. It led him to decide splitting from her since she was "too broke" and only needed someone who could pay off her sizable debts.

"I paid it, and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool," Jon ranted as he concluded in his e-mail.

It's a good thing that they ended their relationship prior to the peak of the pandemic. If they did not, the days would be more stressful for them.

