Lori Loughlin To Enter Prison Soon [REPORT]

The waiting time for Lori Loughlin will be over soon.

The 56-year-old actress is now preparing to begin her prison time after infamously involving herself in a college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both pleaded guilty for the crims. Hence, they have been sentenced to spend months inside federal prison facilities.

A source close to the "Full House" alum said that Loughlin wants the whole prison process to be as quick as possible.

"She's mentally preparing for this. She wants to go in, do her time, and get out," the insider informed People magazine. "She wants it to be as uneventful as possible, and she wants this to be a distant memory by 2021."

Loughlin's representatives have not commented on the matter yet.

The exact date of her imprisonment is also yet to be determined. However, they expect her to enter the prison by November 19.

Despite that, it is worth nothing that a two-month prison time is not the only punishment given to her.

After pleading guilty, Loughlin cashed out $150,000. Her plea deal also includes undergoing two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Meanwhile, her 57-year-old husband needs to spend five months in prison and settle a $250,00 fine.

Like Loughlin, he will also undergo two years of supervised release.

The news about the couple's preparation came after Felicity Huffman experienced the same fate. The "Desperate Housewives" alum already completed her 11-day prison time and 250 hours of community service.

What Loughlin and Giannulli Have To Prepare

The Victorville Federal Correctional Institute will be Loughlin's home for two months. The facility handbook lists spin class, yoga, pilates, and landscape painting--among others--as one of the activities inmates can do.

Although it is famous for housing popular people and celebrities, a former inmate warned that the activities are not as grand as they sound.

Holli Coulman disclosed to ELLE that Victorville actually has different activities for its inmates.

"This is not some club fed," Coulman said. "Lori is stepping into a very awful time to have to go [to prison]."

The former inmate became a prison consultant after serving a 13-month jail time at the same facility.

She noted that the number of female inmates is now down to 220 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite that, she delivered a massive warning for Loughlin.

Per Coulman, some inmates may spoil her because of her status in Hollywood. However, most of the inmates would definitely ignore her or, worse, would not want to establish rapport with her.

Aside from her co-inmates, the actress also needs to be wary of the aggressive officers most of the time.

"They don't care that she's a celebrity, and, in fact, a lot of them will relish the opportunity to make her cry. Because of her crime, they feel she's an entitled person," she went on.

Even before the former inmate revealed what the facility's life looks like, Loughlin reportedly hired a prison expert to guide her.

She seemed to have strengthened her relationship with her family by turning to sports before starting her prison time.

