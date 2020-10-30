Is Selena Gomez Sick? Singer Sparks Massive Concern After IG Live

Fans of Selena Gomez are worried about the singer's health after noticing something unusual on her Instagram.

During her IG live with "A Rainy Day in New York" co-star-turned-friend Timothée Chalamet, the duo went to encourage their followers to participate in the upcoming U.S. national elections.

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted the former Disney star with an IV or tube inserted in her arm.

Following this, the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress received overflowing love and support from fans on Twitter as they expressed their concern for her health.

"Praying for Selena's health, and I really hope she's doing well. i can't imagine what it is like to live with such a terrible autoimmune disease. Sending you so much love and hugs @selenagomez," one fan wrote.

Moreover, an individual also pointed out the singer's condition after she explained the reason why she can't go out and vote: "It's the fact that Selena said she wanted to vote in person and couldn't "for certain reasons," and then we see she's being medicated for lupus in her room."

Selena Gomez's Health Battle

The 28-year-old Disney alum has been vocal about her struggles with physical and mental health.

Earlier this month, the "Same Old Love" hitmaker flaunted her battle scars due to her kidney transplant in 2017.

On her Instagram, the "Spring Breakers" actress wore a light blue swimsuit as she bravely posed while showing off a large scar on her inner thigh. She then reminded her followers about body positivity and self-love.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through..., and I'm proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you're doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful," she captioned the post.

In 2015, Selena Gomez has been open about being diagnosed with lupus--an autoimmune disease that causes the person's immune system to attack his or her own tissues and organs.

With this condition, lupus can affect various body systems such as joints, skin, blood cells, brain, kidney, heart, and lungs.

Two years later, the award-winning singer took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer after suffering from complications from lupus.

In a lengthy post, Gomez penned an emotional message as she thanked her best friend, Francia Raisa, for giving her the ultimate gift and for saving her life.

"And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much, sis," she wrote alongside a photo of the two lying on a hospital bed while holding each other's hand.

Unfortunately, the actress has reportedly been hospitalized for mental health treatment after a year of her transplant.

At the time, Entertainment Tonight reported that the "Princess Protection" star has been struggling with depression after undergoing her surgery.

