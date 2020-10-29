Single No More? Adele's TRUE Feelings for Skepta, Revealed

Adele sets the record straight about her relationship with Skepta.

The two have been linked with each after eagle-eyed fans spotted that they have been exchanging flirty comments on social media following Adele's divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

With this, a source from People claimed that the relationship between the 15-time Grammy award winner and the British rapper have been "heating up" in the past few months.

"They run in the same circles in London, and she's having fun," the insider furthered.

The "Someone Like You" hitmaker and Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga, have the same hometown, which is in Tottenham, London and have also been friends for years.

Aside from growing up in the same neighborhood, another common denominator is both are parents to young children.

To recall, Adele and the charity CEO share their 8-year-old son Angelo James Konecki, while the "Papi Chulo" artist has a daughter named River, who just celebrated her second birthday.

Moreover, in his 2016 interview with the Evening Standard, the 38-year-old Skepta shared he and the blonde beauty have constant communication.

"Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check," he mentioned. "She speaks to me about how things are going."

Adele Confirms That She Is "Single"

However, it appears that the "Make You Feel my Love" songstress is not dating Skepta, or anyone for that matter.

In her recent Instagram post, she thanked the whole cast and crew of "Saturday Night Live" for inviting her to be the show's guest host.

"Had the best time on SNL! Thank you to the most wonderful cast, crew, writers, and producers. What a sublime bunch of people you are. Lorne, thank you for believing in me! Lindsay, my sister for life, Maya, my comedy, and Mama hero! Plus the so up for its audiences at both the dress rehearsal and live show! I did it for the joy of it, and I hope you got some from it too!"

This is the first time that the British singer appeared on the longtime running variety sitcom.

Adele also sent good luck wishes for the upcoming national election while adding that she might be spending Halloween as a "single cat lady."

"Good luck with the election America I love you so much. Look after each other and go easy on yourselves. Happy Halloween! I'm going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am! Peace out til next year," she wrote.

Fans Speculates That Adele Might Release a New "Single"

Meanwhile, fans seemed to get the singer's subtle hint about her relationship.

"Adele emphasizing being "single," meaning she's hinting at someone. Who could that be?" one asked.

Furthermore, an individual also predicts that Adele might be preparing for something big anytime soon: "The way Adele told us she's single and also going back to her cave. Expect new music in the next century y'all."

Meanwhile, another one seemed to decode the award-winning singer's post and wrote, "She put "single" in parenthesis. I know she's actually single, but I bet you she's releasing a single. Mystery solved."

