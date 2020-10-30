Is There Sensual Tension Between Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston During Their Reunion?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's "spicy" interaction during their recent virtual reunion caused fans to think that they still have the hots for each other.

The "Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live" show organized the virtual table read for the 1982 teen drama "Fast Times At Ridgemont High" last September.

The event became a reunion ground for A-listers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from Pitt and Aniston, their co-stars Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Ray Liotta, Dane Cook and Sean Penn also appeared with them.

However, the special occasion started speculations that Pitt and Aniston could get back together, as they even teased fans with flirty comments at each other.

Pitt and Aniston's interaction was indeed attention-worthy that even McConaughey felt the sexual tension between the two.

What McConaughey Said of Pitt-Aniston Reunion

On Thursday, the 50-year-old actor gave his thoughts about the table read during his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

Per Matthew McConaughey, the sexual attraction between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were truly noticeable.

"Could I feel the heat through the screen of Brad? So palpable. Yeah, it was so palpable," he said. "No, it was -- I noticed that after -- that's what a lot of the topics were about that, or about them."

For what it's worth, he was just joking and emphasized that he did not actually notice it during the event, maybe because they were too focused on delivering their lines.

Although what the two showed was truly unexpected, their reunion was already decided beforehand.

Previously, Dane Cook confirmed to People that the former Hollywood couple would appear on screen together alongside the all-star cast.

"I mean, Jennifer Aniston was lovely, and was so gung-ho," Cook said. "In terms of casting and how we wanted it to come together, there's some expectation of what kind of person should be playing this role or that role, but truly it was about, let's really try to break up the diversity, and let's be unexpected."

Meanwhile, he also clarified in an interview with ET that the reunion was not really intentional. However, Cook joked that he wished he could say that he planned it all along.

The virtual table read saw Pitt play Brad Hamilton and Aniston as Linda Barett.

What Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Do?

Before the virtual table read, the two threw sweet chitchats toward each other.

The 56-year-old actor started the conversation that required Aniston to greet him back. What made the whole atmosphere sexier was when she called him "honey."

Meanwhile, during the event, they performed a steamy scene in which their characters became intimate in one of Brad's "sexy dreams."

"Hi, Brad," Jen, as Linda, said. "You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

Except for McConaughey, their co-stars seemingly giggled over them.

In one part of the video, Julia Roberts showed a priceless reaction and fangirled because of the two's unexpected interaction.

Pitt and Aniston ended their five-year marriage in 2005. They are in speaking terms again, seemingly reconciling in 2016 after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from the actor.

