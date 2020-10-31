Bikini Spam! Olivia Culpo Turns Heads With Sexy Vacation Snap

Olivia Culpo set her fans' pulses raising again after treating them with a whole new set of bikini pictures.

It sure looks like it is always summer for Culpo, as it has been normal for her to give her followers sexy snaps.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old model posted pictures of her while staying at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. She went on a vacation with her sister Sophie and friend Devon Windsor.

In her first post, she sported a green and white polka dot two-piece with a matching cover-up.

"Welcome to Cabo!!!" she captioned her first post, which turned out to be a sponsored one.

She did not stop there, as she sent out another photo of her wearing a white string, Brazilian-style bikini with a matching headband.

Culpo also posed while having breakfast by the pool. The model then apologized for spamming her followers' Instagram dashboard.

However, her fans saw her updates as blessings and asked for more.

"Seriously the angle queen," one fan wrote.

Olivia x Sophia Tandem

After posting three consecutive updates, Culpo once again shared some bikini photos. This time, she posed alongside her younger sister while riding on a yacht.

"Sometimes we fight sometimes we make up," she wrote in the caption.

Previously, the young model opened up about how she feels like an "ugly duckling" whenever she is with her older sister.

On Monday, the former Miss Universe revealed an interview on the "Emergency Contact" podcast with her sister, Aurora, that her older sibling is way prettier than her.

She also revealed to the hosts that she looked different as a kid. In comparison, Culpo said that her sister looked like Barbie dolls while growing up.

"My older sister looked like the Barbie doll. I was overweight. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, 'OK, you're different,' because I was," Culpo went on.

At the young age of 10, the model divulged that she was urged to diet since she was overweight.

Meanwhile, her sister Aurora saw the life event as something positive since it made Culpo feel confident in situations where she gets the most attention from.

In 2012, Culpo managed to bag the Miss Universe crown during the 61st pageant in Las Vegas. She then became the face of several famous companies, including L'Oreal, Kipling, and Uberliss.

Her beauty also pushed her to be the face of a "Sports Illustrated" Swimsuit issue.

Fans Ask About Christian McCaffrey's Return

Although the posts are about her, Culpo still received questions from McCaffrey's fans, asking whether the running back will return this week.

According to NFL Network, the 24-year-old football player will not return before the Carolina Panthers-Atlanta Falcons' game. McCaffrey has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 2, and it has kept him away from the field until today.

Nevertheless, he made history before taking a break after achieving 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns during their match against the Las vegas Raiders.

Culpo and McCaffrey started following each other's social media accounts in April 2019. Three months later, the public spotted the two on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

