Revenge Body: Kelly Osbourne Details How She Gets Back To Guys Who Called Her Fat

Apparently, seven men told Kelly Osbourne she's too fat to date. Now, she's getting her revenge.

During her interview with The Talk, where her mom Sharon is one of the hosts, she spoke about her dating life and weight-loss journey.

Host Carrie Ann Inaba went to ask the 36-year-old British actress about an incident where she was asked out by seven men in one day but she "turned them all down."

The "So Undercover" actress, who has undergone a massive transformation due to her 85-pound weight loss, shared her ultimate revenge to all the men who rejected her during her pre-weight loss stage.

"Let's just say, I'm having fun," she mentioned, adding, "But you know what it was? It was all guys who I had shown interest in before but had all made comments about - she's great, but she's too fat, or she's great but - so it was all of those people that came back around. So I was like, no, no."

Kelly Ousbourne's Weight-Loss Journey

The "Australia's Got Talent" judge recently revealed that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery almost three years ago. However, she eventually opted for a healthier lifestyle.

In addition, the reality star explained that prior to her surgery, she did "one year of therapy" and gave up drinking alcohol.

"I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it's not a quick fix, it's not a quick fix. You have to eat right; you have to work out, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It's just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be."

In her previous interview with the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the daughter of Sharon and "Black Sabbath" frontman Ozzy Osbourne got completely honest about her decision to have surgery and said she's proud of doing it.

"I will never, ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

She went to explain the procedure of gastric sleeve and mentioned that it "changes the shape of your stomach."

According to Mayo Clinic, sleeve gastrectomy, which is also called a vertical sleeve gastrectomy, is a surgical weight loss procedure that involves "inserting small instruments through multiple small incisions in the upper abdomen."

Moreover, with this kind of procedure, 80 percent of the stomach is cut off and leaving only a "tube-shaped stomach about the size and shape of a banana."

Back in December 2019, the former Osbournes' reality star declared that 2020 was "going to be the year of me."

Over her Instagram, she revealed that 2019 had been a tough one for her, which she described as "one hell of a year."

"It's time to put myself first, stop taking on other people's s-t and be the badass sober woman I was born to be," she wrote.

Although it may have been a "gut-wrenchingly difficult," the former "Fashion Police" judge acknowledged that it had been an "educational" one since she is slowly discovering self-growth and self-love.

