Machine Gun Kelly's True Thoughts About Megan Fox Slamming Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox recently slammed her ex-husband Brian Austin Green for painting her as a bad mom while he acts like a doting father in front of the camera.

While she got the backing of Green's other ex, Vanessa Marcil, the more important support came from her present beau, Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox broke the internet in the middle of All Saint's Day, Nov. 1, when she called out her ex-husband for sharing a photo of their 4-year-old son Journey on Instagram. Fox claimed the kid could have been cropped out of the picture because Green is only sending out the message that she is an absentee mom.

The two also share other sons Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. They usually keep their children out of the spotlight, so Fox was riled up to see Journey on the picture. This photo has since been replaced with a cropped one as Megan suggested, so it is obvious that her ex was able to read her scathing comment--which was also deleted soon after.

According to HollywoodLife, Megan got solid support from her current BF after the comments she made. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, is only quiet but actually 100 percent on Megan's side.

"Colson completely supports Megan in whatever decision she makes, especially when it comes to her children," a source explained.

The source added that MGK does not feel anything bad about Megan still caring for her kids despite moving on from her ex-husband already. In fact, this is what Machine Gun Kelly allegedly respects the most about her.

"He knows that Megan is incredibly protective over her kids and he doesn't care what lengths she'll have to go to in order to do what she feels is in their best interest," the insider shared.

"It's one of the things that he respects about her the most. Colson will always have Megan's back no matter what, but he understands it's not his place to step in and he knows that she can handle her own," the source further revealed, noting MGK would never allow Fox to feel that he's not there for her.

A separate source close to the couple added that they are so in love with each other because they had the common trait of hating "BS" in life. It's what turns them on for each other.

As for Brian Austin Green, a source from his camp also talked about the recent issue and claimed Green just replaced the "offensive" photo so he could avoid drama with Megan over the kids.

Brian allegedly took the picture and crop it so Megan would stop being upset as this was not his intention at all. He just shared the photo because it was Halloween and it's not new for him to share photos of his kids. However, he'd rather respect Megan over this instead of making it bigger if he ignores her tirade. A big drama is the last thing he wants, the source said.

According to Elle, however, Megan Fox's outburst was not random. She was already at her tipping point over Green's behavior before the IG comments.

