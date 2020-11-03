Brian Austin Green in Trouble: Ex-Fiancee Takes Megan Fox's Side in Social Media Beef

After Megan Fox fired back at Brian Austin Green for putting out a "narrative" that she's an irresponsible and "absent mother," she got some support from a surprising source.

Green's other ex, Vanessa Marcil, shouted out her support for Fox and labeling the "Transformers" star her "sister."

Marcil even put out a shady message of her own!

"Like I said...the truth always comes out in the end..." Marcil posted on her Instagram page on Nov. 1, seemingly referencing Megan Fox's fiery comment about their common ex.

Some fans said that this must be cathartic for Vanessa because finally, someone finally understood what she went through with Brian.

Megan Fox Blasted Ex

It can be remembered that Megan could not contain her anger with her ex-husband for sharing a photo of him with their 4-year-old son. In a lengthy post that is now deleted, she accused Brian of attempting to make her appear as if she's absent from the kid's life and that she's a negligent parent.

Though Vanessa didn't mention Brian or Vanessa by name, she tagged her post "#ImWithYouSister," indicating her solid support to Fox.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture?" Megan wrote in her heated comment on Green's post. "It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in. I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram. You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

"You have them half of the time," she continued. "Congratulations, you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Brian Austin Green seemed to have taken the comment to heart because he took the offensive post out. It was re-uploaded with Journey now cropped out, which meant he actually listened to his ex. However, Megan's comment had long gone viral.

Vanessa and Brian's Disaster Relationship

This is not the first time that Vanessa actually made her ill-feelings toward her ex known through Megan Fox.

In a September Instagram Q&A, Brian's former fiancée said she has "respect" for Megan for "living her life for herself," including the fact that she has gone and started dating Machine Gun Kelly.

Vanessa viewed it as a "gift" to Megan's children. When asked why she still hates Brian, Vanessa said she is merely stating the truth. She added that it is her son's request that she speaks the truth so he could heal and no longer keep his parents' secret.

Vanessa and Brian were previously engaged but never gotten to the point of marriage. Their relationship ended quite messy.

They welcomed Kass in 2002, but they called it quits already just the following year. In 2006, they engaged in a bitter court battle over custody of their son.

In 2012, Brian would also sue Vanessa over money, alleged to be over $200,000 merely "lent" to her. The case was dismissed in 2013.

Vanessa then claimed Brian refused to have a relationship with Kass for the next five years because of the fiasco. At the time, she already said the same thing Megan is saying right now: that Green is merely doing good things in public.

"It is who you are when no one is looking that shows your true character," Vanessa blasted for Green to hear or read.

