Jaden Smith Faces Backlash for Wearing 'Wrong' Mask During Halloween Party

Jaden Smith received a massive backlash after wearing an inappropriate mask as part of his Halloween costume.

The coronavirus pandemic has required people to wear a mask to safeguard themselves. However, Smith's mask during Kendall Jenner's Halloween party was too different and insensitive that most people called it "disgusting."

Jaden Smith's Mocking Mask

Earlier this week, Jenner threw one of the most star-studded Halloween parties in Hollywood.

The event stirred criticisms as the host reportedly disallowed posting of pictures on social media. However, a lot of photos emerged, and it showed that over 100 mask-less guests attended the party.

Only JAden Smith wore a mask, but it was a different one. The 22-year-old immediately received criticisms after a photo of him wearing an oxygen mask went viral.

This caused netizens to call him out for allegedly dressing up as a COVID-19 patient.

"I feel like if I had a family member or a loved one die of covid, this would probably be triggering. I can only imagine what people in this situation could feel like," one netizen said.

Another one wrote, "Jaden Smith isn't getting enough heat for dressing up as a sick patient for Halloween especially while a global pandemic thats killing thousands daily is going on. Doesn't sit right with me."

Meanwhile, most people slammed the celebrities in the celebration--including Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Nikita Dragun, among others--for throwing parties and joining the crowd.

One netizen even called the A-listers "trash" for breaking the coronavirus pandemic protocols.

"Whoever else went to that Halloween party and completely disregarded the fact that there's a pandemic currently? Trash," the Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, while people kept roasting Smith, some of his fans came forward and defended him.

They explained that Smith only copied John David Washington's mask attire in the movie "Tenet."

"I don't think Jaden Smith was making fun of anyone by wearing the oxygen mask!" one fan said. "I think he was trying to kick it but also be safe and not breathe the same air as everyone else!"

Jaden Smith Proved Them Wrong

After his picture went viral, he indirectly called out those people who criticized him and defended himself by posting a photo of the movie.

On Monday, Smith shared a "Tenet" promotional picture where Washington can be truly seen wearing an oxygen mask and a suit.

"We Live In A Twilight World," he wrote as the caption, noting that his costume was Tenet-inspired.

The post already has over 200,000 likes, and it probably reached his critics as the issue continues to quiet down.

This is not the first time he garnered condemnation for what he wears, though.

In one of the episodes of Jada Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," the host revealed that her son invited disapprovals when he got older and began wearing a skirt.

Some people questioned whether her son is a typical black man or not.

But whatever he wears, he surely knows why he wants to do so.

