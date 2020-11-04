TikTok Star Speaks Out on Kissing 13-Year-Old Fan

TikTok star Zoe Laverne addressed the issue after being slammed for kissing an underaged fan.

The 19-year-old internet sensation, who has nearly 18 million followers on the video-sharing app, apologized for her actions.

Did Zoe Laverne "Groomed" her Underaged Fan?

However, she denied all the allegations that she is "grooming" a 13-year-old fan named Connor.

In her Instagram live, the blonde beauty says that she is "aware" of the kid's age and insists that she is not building a relationship with him.

She then admitted that they both "ended up catching feelings" but had to end it after realizing that the situation was wrong.

"We both were in a dark place when we first became friends, and we both just ended up catching feelings for each other. And friends do that; they catch feelings for each other. That's not a bad thing. Yes, the age is a bad thing. Yes, it's wrong. Yes, it's not good. We both realized that, and we stopped," she mentioned, as obtained by Business Insider.

Connor Insists that Zoe Laverne "Did Not Rape" Him

The 13-year-old fan, who goes by the username @cxnnorjoyce on TikTok with more than 350,000 followers, also spoke about the issue through his social media.

He mentioned that they've become "more than friends" but denied that Laverne "raped" him.

Connor and the Chicago teen regularly post video collaborations over the app, which features dance covers.

The news came after a leaked direct message from the TikTok star's former friends and her ex-boyfriend, saying that her relationship with Connor has now become intense.

Laverne was also labeled as a "pedophile" by her former pal.

"I left because of her interactions with Connor. They got very intense, and it's something I do not stand by what so ever. It's pedophilia," the alleged message reads.

To add fuel to the fire, a scandalous video circulated online where it showed that the Chicago born internet sensation is kissing the underaged fan.

According to Dexerto, she immediately spoke about the kissing incident and insisted that she did not rape Connor.

She also shared that his mom knew about it and was furious upon learning the situation.

"Before anything was leaked, I did tell his mom we kissed. She wasn't happy, obviously, but she understood that we are both teenagers and that feelings can be caught."

The public also expressed their dismay over Twitter, calling the alleged relationship "disgusting."

"Disgustinggggggg Zoe Laverne who's 19 years old kissed Connor who's fucking 13," one tweeted.

The second fan slammed her fans for showing support despite the "terrible things" she did online.

"How do people still support Zoe Laverne (TW): shes said many terrible things on live, had sex on live. Had a relationship with a 13-year-old. leaked video of them kissing and her twerking on him. i don't know how there is still zonuts. if this doesn't cancel her, what will?"

Despite the issues, the two continue to post videos through TikTok in an attempt to lighten the issue.

