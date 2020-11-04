Kim Kardashian Betrayed Kanye West? She Didin't Vote for 'Ye, Twitter Users Claim

Kim Kardashian recently voted for the elections.

Despite many are thinking that she would be voting for her husband Kanye West, many Twitter users believe that she voted for the person many are hoping to oust.

On Tuesday, the KKW Beauty mogul shared a picture of herself announcing that she just voted.

Unlike other celebrities who revealed which presidential candidate they supported, Kim Kardashian didn't name any candidate.

It made people convinced that she voted for Donald Trump because she wore a red top in the original picture she shared but later changed the image to black and white.

One person commented, "The fact that you posted the same pic with color earlier and your top is the color red giving your followers a hint that you are in fact voting red is just such a letdown."

They added, "To be quite honest, it's irresponsible knowing the climate that we are in."

However, there were still fans who defended the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

They believe that Kim hid the color of her top so that she won't influence others.

One person wrote, "She's still doing her law apprenticeship and probably didn't want to get caught up in people accusing her of 'electioneering.'"

They further said, "Apparently, her wearing red was being read (no pun intended) as a partisan endorsement."

Another person pointed out, "Color suggests republican, she doesn't want to be associated with either, she's neutral."

However, on the same day, Kim Kardashian liked a tweet about voting for her husband's opponent, Joe Biden.

Hours after telling fans that she cast her ballot, she accidentally gave an insight on who she probably voted for.

The SKIMS creator liked two tweets on November 3, including one that encouraged voters to back the Democratic presidential candidate.

The tweet she liked was posted by Kid Cudi that included a selfie that showed him wearing his "I VOTED" sticker.

He said, "Vote for Biden if you a real one."

Many social media users immediately took notice that the 40-year-old liked the tweet.

"When Kanye West loses, he's about to rant about Kim and Cudi not helping him and still somehow slip in Drake," one person said.

Another asked, "If Kim Kardashian didn't vote for Kanye .. why should you?"

However, the 43-year-old rapper has seemingly accepted defeat in the elections.

On election night, he took to Twitter as he posts a picture of himself in front of the TV that declared which states are projected to be won by Biden or Trump.

He wrote "WELP" and added "KANYE 2024," which suggests that he's getting ready to run once again in the elections.

Meanwhile, Kardashian critic Piers Morgan is reportedly relieved that Kim wouldn't be the First Lady as West has dropped out of the US presidential race.

West received only 50,000 votes from US citizens.

Speaking to "Good Morning Britain" viewers, Piers joyfully announced that the Yeezy creator was no longer running.

He also spoke of Kim not being the First Lady, saying, "We won't have first Lady Kim Kardashian West, which is probably an enormous relief for all of us, whatever political persuasion you're from."

