Poor Jim Carrey: Comedian Is Hollywood's 'Creepy Outcast'?

Is Jim Carrey Hollywood's outcast?

According to Globe, Carrey turned himself into a "Tinseltown reject" who is always not invited to massive and luxurious Hollywood parties.

The Canada-born actor has reportedly gone too far with his crude statements and sexist insults, alienating his A-lister friends.

Because of his "shocking outbursts," Jim Carrey is said to be shunned by the Hollywood elites.

A tipster revealed to the outlet, "Jim's rarely if ever, invited to any parties or social get-togethers. He's become a detached weirdo who's kind of lost the plot."

Back in January, the comedian was called out for making Margot Robbie feel awkward during an appearance together on "The Graham Norton Show."

Carrey was criticized for one of his statements, insinuating that the success of the blonde beauty was down to her looks.

He told Robbie, "You're really something, Margot Robbie."

"It's incredible you got as far as you have with your obvious physical disadvantages. That's pure talent right there."

The "Mary Queen of Scots" actress chuckled and the show's other guests, Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya.

The gaffe came after one of Carrey's controversies where he rudely told a reported that she was on his "bucket list."

"Jim loves to get reactions out of people, but he's taken it to a whole new level lately. It's not cringe-worthy and creepy," the tipster added.

Now, Jim Carrey's antics have reportedly started cementing his status as a pariah among Tinseltown stars, with the tipster glumly concluding, "He has some major repair work to do."

However, it's best to take Globe's report with a grain of salt.

The tabloid is known for fabricating stories and publishing inaccurate reports.

Jim Carrey hasn't been in the spotlight for years. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2018, he revealed that he was reluctant to return to Tinseltown.

When asked, at that time, why he opted to leave, he said, "I just didn't want to be in the business anymore."

But some part of the outlet story is real.

Regarding the 58-year-old actor's comment about the "bucket list," Carrey's rep furiously responded to criticism following his remarks.

In a statement to Fox News, they said, "This is a ridiculous non-story."

"Jim was clearly referring to the interview as being on his bucket list and was in no way referring to the journalist herself. This is just another example of a clickbait headline pandering to 'scroll culture.'"

In an interview promoting his film "Sonic the Hedgehog" back in February, a reporter from Heat World Charlotte Long asked him, "In the film, Sonic has a bucket list. I was wondering, after all, you've done in your career and life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?"

Carrey then responded, "Just you. That's it. It's all done now."

Long just laughed and said, "I don't know what to say to that."

Carrey comforted the reporter, saying, "Just own it."

Social media users were not happy with Jim Carrey's remarks.

They even called him a "sleazebag" and that his attitude was "unacceptable."

