Kylie Jenner Under Fire for Ill-Timed Promotion

Kylie Jenner received another wave of backlash, but this time, it's not about her photoshopped snaps.

The 23-year-old beauty mogul is under fire after promoting her makeup, Kylie Cosmetics, in the middle of the U.S presidential election.

"Happy birthday, sister! The Kendall Collection restocks tomorrow at 9 am pst for the LAST TIME, including signed PR kits! Only on http://KylieCosmetics.com," she tweeted on November 3 alongside a sweet photo of the duo and the supermodel's makeup collab.

Although it is a tribute to the Kardashian resident supermodel, whose birthday was last November 3, fans blasted the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star and called her post "tone-deaf."

"This is tone deaf...read the room y'all," one wrote, while the second one slammed the reality star for being insensitive.

"Did you really just tweet about your business???? IDK if you're aware, but there is an ELECTION tonight."

Since most Americans, along with other celebrities, are on high alert on the election of the 46th President of the United States, an individual castigated the younger Kar-Jen member for trying to promote her cosmetic line despite the situation.

"Not her trying to make money while the rest of the country (and quite frankly the world) is in a panic because we're in the middle of one of the biggest modern-day presidential elections," a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, another critic called Jenner "self-absorbed" for thinking only about her growing business amid the elections.

"I mean, I'm sorry, but I don't really care. The country is in a pandemic, and the state of our leadership is being decided at this very moment. I usually care more, but this seems super self-absorbed. The constant flaunt of privilege makes me nauseous."

On the other hand, other celebrities are using their platform to encourage everyone to participate and join the voting even at the last minute.

Supermodel Bella Hadid has been giving her 35 million Instagram followers with updates in every state, while pop star Selena Gomez posted a phrase on her IG Story that says "every vote counts."

Kylie Jenner's backlash came just days after her sisters Kendall and Kim faced criticisms for opting to celebrate their birthdays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendall has been under fire recently after hosting a Halloween-themed party for her 25th birthday.

Attended by 100 guests, which include the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan and her close friends, the said event took place at Harriet's Rooftop atop 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

Some of her famous guests include her rumored boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jaden Smith, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, and many more.

Entertainment Tonight previously confirmed that every guest and staff had to undergo rapid COVID-19 testing and had to wait for the result before proceeding with the venue.

Meanwhile, another Kardashian who shared the same fate as her younger sister is Kim K, who hosted a luxurious party at a secluded island.

Page Six cited that the mother-of-four spent a whopping $1 million to fly her family and inner circle in Tahiti.

