Kanye West MAJOR BLOW: The Staggering Amount He Spent Just For 60,000 Votes

Kanye West experienced an extremely bumpy road in hopes of securing the highest spot in the White House.

The rapper has accepted that his bid to become the 46th President of the United States has come to an end.

Kanye West amassed about 60,000 votes from the Americans, as per the preliminary tallies across the country.

He had no choice but to throw in the towel and admit defeat - but have already vowed to return to run as president once more in 2024.

Not only did West get the least votes, but he also made a large dent in his pocket.

His loss now comes as an even more significant blow because of his money on his presidential campaign.

According to British tabloid The Sun, the "Jesus Is King" rapper lost about $11 million from his billion-dollar-net worth.

Official paperwork obtained by the outlet detailed that she spent about $196 for each of the 60,000 that voted for him. The count only spanned across 12 states out of the 50.

Reports said that Kim Kardashian's husband's most successful voter turnout was in Tennessee.

The Sun said that West's name was written on a ballot paper about 10,258 times. However, in the end, the state was won by Republican candidate and current POTUS, Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, though West won about 6,210 votes in Colorado, the state later went to Democrat candidate Joe Biden.

In a photo taken by Kanye West, it showed an image of his ballot paper in Wyoming, where he "naturally" voted for himself.

In the caption on a November 3, 2020 post, he said, "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust... me."

West also appeared as the Vice President candidate for the American Independent Party in the state of California.

After seeing the results and realizing that there's no way he's ever going to win in this year's race, he took to his Twitter once more and promised to run for presidency once more four years from now.

"WELP KANYE 2024," he tweeted.

The Grammy-winning artist's defeated bid follows on from months of his nonstop, crazy campaign and his failed attempts to land his name on some of the ballots in several US states.

West failed to submit to deadlines on time, so he later urged his fans to write him in for president in the ballots instead.

On Tuesday, the billionaire's wife, Kim Kardashian, also took her social media to announce that she marked her ballot the day prior.

Though she didn't say who she voted for, many people think she either voted for Trump or Biden and not for his husband.

The first theory is because of her original published pictures, where she wore a red top, which is the color of Trump's MAGA theme.

She later deleted the picture and edited the photo to make it black and white.

The second theory is she voted for Biden because she liked two Biden-related posts that suggest the original posters voted for the Democrat.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Betrayed Kanye West? She Didin't Vote for 'Ye, Twitter Users Claim

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles