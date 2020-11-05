Lamar Odom Heartbreak: Troubled NBA Star Alone Again After Engagement Shock

It appears that Lamar Odom might celebrate holidays alone after his fiancee, Sabrina Parr, called off their engagement.

The news came after the 33-year-old personal trainer took to Instagram to confirm that she and the ex-NBA star have ended their relationship.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent, so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," she wrote. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make, but it is the best for myself and my children."

The Ohio-born health and fitness coach has a 7-year-old son, Camren, with her ex-husband Antonio Davis and a 9-year-old daughter, Haven, from her previous relationship.

Parr also pointed out that the former Los Angeles Lakers player "has some things that he alone has to work through."

Although she did not elaborate on what are those things, she hinted that Lamar is undergoing certain things and desperately needs to "seek help."

"I love him dearly, but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best, and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved."

The Queens-raised former NBA player and Parr announced their engagement in November 2019.

At the time, thw 41-year-old ex-basketball star mentioned in his now-deleted Instagram post that he and the mother-of-two had taken their relationship to the next level and would soon be married.

"Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She is the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr," Odom wrote to announce their engagement.

Moreover, the ceremony would have been Parr and Odom's second marriage from their previous relationship.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian

To recall, in 2019, Lamar married reality star Khloe Kardashian after one month of dating.

Unfortunately, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star had to end things with Odom due to issues with substance abuse and run-ins with the law.

The Good American mogul ended their seven-year marriage as she filed for a divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Following her split, Khloe also dropped her husband's last name from her legal name.

At the time, E! News mentioned that the two remained friends, "but they don't talk in the same way they used to.

Lamar Odom's Battle With Drug Addiction

The former NBA star has been open about his struggle with drug addiction and has been in and out in rehab for the previous years.

In 2019, Odom released a memoir titled "Darkness to Light" and spoke about his issues with drugs and his journey to sobriety.

During his interview with CNN for the launch of his book, the ex-Laker went to thank God for helping him overcome his struggles.

"The strength in God, the strength in my family for never giving up on me, that's who I live for now. I lived selfishly for a long time. I'll be an addict for as long as I live. When you're sober, you're present."

With his past issues in life that took a toll on his relationships and health, he acknowledged that him being alive is a "walking miracle."

READ MORE: Blake Shelton's Super Sweet Gesture Before Proposing To Gwen Stefani

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles