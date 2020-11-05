Blake Shelton's Super Sweet Gesture Before Proposing To Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton reportedly consulted Gwen Stefani's sons before popping the question to his now-fiancee.

Earlier this month, the iconic country singer and the former "No Doubt" frontwoman announced their engagement after dating for five years.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer took to Instagram to update her fans with the exciting news.

"@blakeshelton yes please!" she wrote, alongside a photo of her flaunting a huge ring on her finger as she kissed the "God's Country" crooner.

The 44-year-old singer also shared the same snap with a caption, "Hey @gwenstefanithanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life... I love you. I heard a YES!"

Blake Shelton's Relationship with Gwen Stefani's Sons

Now, according to People, the Oklahoma-born artist made a sweet gesture and asked the permission of her three kids Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6.

"Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source close to the family told the outlet.

In addition, Shelton is in a good relationship with Gwen's kids and plays a doting stepdad to them.

"Her family very much approves of him. He's an amazing partner and a great extra dad to the boys. Gwen is ecstatic. The proposal was a surprise."

Blake Shelton Prepared a "Special" Proposal for Gwen Stefani

The "God Gave Me You" singer, who was formerly hailed as People's Sexiest Man Alive, reportedly proposed at the chapel he built for the blonde beauty inside his Oklahoma ranch.

"Blake built a beautiful chapel for Gwen on his property in Oklahoma, and he felt it would be really special to propose there," a source revealed to HollywoodLife.

Moreover, the "Nobody But You" crooner wanted Stefani to feel "comfortable" as she moved in from Los Angeles to the countryside.

"He originally built the chapel for Gwen because she is a very devout Catholic, and he wanted to make her feel comfortable with her transition from LA to Oklahoma. Her faith is incredibly important to her, and Blake knows that," the source furthered.

Life in Oklahoma

Interestingly, Shelton also knew how much Stefani "loves" his Oklahoma chapel and thought it would be a "perfect" location to get down on one knee and ask her hand in marriage.

"So, he felt that [the chapel] was the perfect place to propose because it has so much meaning to the both of them," the unnamed insider mentioned. "Gwen loves the chapel so much, and she even has a necklace with a charm of the chapel that she wears often."

Before the surprising proposal, the couple and Gwen's kids have been staying at his 1300-acre property in Oklahoma during the onset of the global pandemic.

In her recent interview with "Today Show" ahead of "The Voice" premiere, Gwen Stefani explained that living in the countryside is "a little bit simpler" compared to L.A where she grew up.

She added that her three sons also loved the wide spaces and vast nature.

