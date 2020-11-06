Free Britney Spears: Princess of Pop Fights Dad in Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears is making another official move against her father, Jamie Spears, over her 12-year conservatorship.

The news came after the pop princess filed new documents through her lawyer, Sam Ingham, requesting that the father-of-three to be dismissed as her conservator.

Britney Spears Wants Dad To Be Remove as Her Sole Conservator

In a report obtained by Us Weekly, the Disney alum petitioned that instead of the Spears patriarch being the sole conservator of her estate, it should be transferred to the Bessemer Trust Company.

Moreover, the documents also stated that Britney's company, Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group, saw its business manager resign unexpectedly. With that, Jamie immediately replaced him with Michael Kane of Miller Kaplan without her consent.

In addition, the pop icon is even clueless about Kane's terms of engagement or fees.

"The October 28 letter is a blatant attempt by JAMES to retain full functional control of her assets, books, and records in the face of BRITNEY'S objections, TRISTAR's resignation and the appointment of BESSEMER TRUST," the statement reads, adding, "His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team."

Ingham also pointed out that the "If U Seek Amy" songstress and her multi-million estate might suffer the consequences if her father will not be dismissed "upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust."

Britney's Conservatorship Battle With Her Dad

This is not the first time that the 38-year-old icon tried to remove her father as her conservator.

In August, the blonde beauty requested the court to designate the New York-based trust company to take over her finances, alongside the support of her mother, Lynne Spears.

"Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as the sole conservator of her estate. Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role," the court filing stated.

The pop princess and Jamie's new court requests are just days ahead of their next hearing, which takes place on November 10.

In 2008, Britney Spears made headlines after a series of public meltdowns involving her head-shaving incident and altercation with a paparazzi.

As a result, she was put under a psychiatric hospital to undergo mental health evaluation.

At the time, her former friend Sam Lutfi told People that the pop icon "went willingly" since she felt that "something was wrong" with her.

Moreover, the singer's erratic behavior prompted her parents to place her in conservatorship to oversee her finances and even her personal life--leading to their current situation.

Jamie and his then-lawyer Andrew Wallet were appointed as her conservators However, Wallet stepped down from the case, leaving the 68-year-old Spears as her sole conservator.

It remains to be seen what will happen next to Britney and her conservatorship battle. However, it's worth noting several fans have been rallying behind her with the #FreeBritney movement.

