Rebel Wilson Shocks Fans With Vulgar Instagram Caption

Rebel Wilson continues to surprise fans with her stunning transformation together with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch.

However, aside from the couple's getaway and date nights, the "Pitch Perfect" star got the public's attention with her cheeky remark on social media.

In her recent Instagram post, the Australian actress updated her 9.1 million followers during her trip to Mexico to film a for Ant Middleton's TV series, "Straight Talking."

The blonde beauty was sporting a hot pink shirt paired with black knee-length leggings and trainers while at a remote ranch.

She topped off her farm girl look with chic oversized black sunglasses and red neckerchief as her blonde hair moved through the wind.

What's interesting about her post is her caption that says, "non-reverse cowgirl" in reference to a wild sex position.

Following her hilarious post, fans flocked to the comment section and reacted towards the "How to be Single" star's remark.

"Nuttin wrong with some reverse cowgirl every once in a while," one posted, while a second fan wrote, "amazing caption."

Meanwhile, an individual rode along with Wilson's funny caption and commented, "Ooooh... Well, now you have to trademark that position."

Another fan seemed to notice the 40-year-old Aussie's toned biceps as he mentioned, "The muscle in your arms goals," followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Prior to her trip to Mexico, the "Isn't It Romantic" actress celebrated her first Halloween with her millionaire beau in a "HAUNTe COUTURe" outfit donning a skeleton face paint.

Aside from their spooky-inspired makeup, Wilson wore a black dress with a sheer top part while holding a bouquet of orange marigolds.

On the other hand, Busch looked dashing as ever with his white button-up long sleeves shirt with black suspenders and loose bow tie.

Rebel Wilson's New Beau Officially Makes It To the Gram!

Last September, the Australian comedian made her relationship Instagram official after posting a group photo with Busch together with actresses Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale before boarding a helicopter

"Quick, Helen, get to the chopper! #TeamMonaco," Rebel wrote.

The Hollywood actress and her new BF, who reportedly have a net worth o $100 million according to Forbes, reportedly met through a common friend in 2019.

On the other hand, a source confirmed to People that the two are in a relationship.

"They're officially boyfriend and girlfriend. He's a gentleman, has very old school manners, and treats her well."

The unnamed insider also mentioned that the blonde beauty and the 29-year-old businessman shared common things, and that is living a healthy lifestyle.

"He is also very health-conscious, and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

Prior to the news about her new romance, Wilson declared that 2020 would be her "Year of Health."

Over the past few months, her millions of followers witnessed how "The Hustle" actress shed off her weight.

In her previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that she "lost eight pounds in four days" through dancing and exercise.

READ MORE: Emma Stone Gets Honest About Having Babies After Secret Marriage

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles