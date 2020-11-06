'Awful Mom': Kim Kardashian Shares Struggles as a Mother During Quarantine

Kim Kardashian faced a lot of problems during the lockdown period, so much so that it made her feel like an "awful mom."

When it comes to parenting, Kim has always been so hands-on to her kids despite having a busy schedule.

The coronavirus pandemic gave her more time to spend with her children. However, she experienced several parenting struggles as she coped up with the demand of her kids.

During the November 5 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim opened up to Khadijah Haqq and shared her feelings about being a hands-on mom during the lockdown.

"I, like, literally hear Chicago crying in the other room, and I don't care," Kim shared. "I literally am feeling like an awful mom just letting her cry in the other room and figuring it out. It's just like, I can't."

Meanwhile, in a confessional clip, the KKW Beauty mogul admitted how seeing Khadijah look frustrated as well made her feel alright somehow.

Kim noted that knowing that she is not the only one who feels the same thing relieves her.

"I definitely feel like I just needed that boost. So I think I was definitely being too hard on myself," she went on.

Last month, Kim mentioned that what made things worst about parenting was the fact that Kanye West was still in quarantine at the time after testing positive for COVID-19. Thus, she is left alone to look after her kids.

According to the KUWTK star, it was overwhelming to do all the responsibilities alone without the help of her husband.

Kim Always Found Quarantine Period "Hell-Like"

It was not the first time Kim ranted about parenting, though.

Before she and Kanye hit rock-bottom, the TV personality shared that they stayed on the opposite sides of their luxurious home in Los Angeles due to some ]issues.

According to Us Weekly, a source disclosed that Kim felt like she was the only one who does the parenting and homeschooling of their four kids: 6-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago, and 1-year-old Psalm.

"Kim feels like she needs some space from Kanye. She is trying to be a great mom, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can," the insider shared.

Even in April, Kim told The View that she has ruled out having baby No. 5 after realizing that her life as a mother is already tough.

The past few months have been truly rough for the matriarch, but despite that, she still chooses to look at the brighter side.

Kim Kardashian Trying To Be Great Mom

Although things are way harder right now, Kim claimed that she's still having "fun" with her children.

Per The Sun, Kim has a headmistress parenting style. This allows her to be strict with her nannies and kids without spoiling the fun.

Whenever she is at work, Kim hires "the best" people to play with them. She also makes sure that they understand she needs to work and that they cannot interrupt her.

Moreover, she makes sure that she spends at least 15 minutes of one-on-one time with each kid. But the time still depends on her hectic schedule.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan' Thankful' Kanye West Loses Presidential Bid -- Here's Why

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles