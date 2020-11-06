Piers Morgan 'Thankful' Kanye West Loses Presidential Bid -- Here's Why

Piers Morgan probably became the happiest person after Kanye West lost in the U.S. Presidential Election, and he could not feel more grateful because of one reason.

The 2020 Presidential Election just began, but it already ended Kanye's dream to be the next head of the state.

Across the 12 states he was qualified to be voted, the president-wannabe garnered 60,000 votes, per Deadline--falling behind President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

The Associated Press published Kanye's state-by-state breakdown, which is as follows: Arkansas (4,040), Colorado (6,524), Idaho (3,631), Iowa (3,202), Kentucky (6,259), Louisiana (4,894), Minnesota (7,789), Mississippi (3,277), Oklahoma (5,590), Tennessee (10,216), Utah (4,344), and Vermont (1,265).

With such a low number of votes for Kanye, Piers became one of the first people to celebrate the rapper's defeat.

During the most recent episode of "Good Morning Britain," the 55-year-old presenter said he felt relieved after Kanye conceded.

Meanwhile, Susanna Reid poked fun at Kanye and exclaimed it is not over until it is over.

"We won't have first lady Kim Kardashian West, which is probably an enormous relief for all of us, whatever political persuasion you're from," Piers went on.

After learning that he does not have a chance to win this year, the rapper vowed to run again in the 2024 election.

"Welp. Kanye 2024," West wrote with a white dove emoji. He posted the tweet using a U.S. electoral map as the background.

If that's the case, Piers might start wishing for Kanye to lose again in the next elections he would join in.

Kim Kardashian Doesn't Want To Be the First Lady?

For the past few years, the KKW Beauty Mogul has been establishing connections with the White House. Kim famously supported the Armenian Genocide bill and has been pushing for criminal justice reform.

Although she has been showing her interest in the legal world, it seems like Kim does not want to be the First Lady.

During the election night on Tuesday, Kim posted a photo of herself wearing a red top.

She shared the selfie alongside the caption, "I voted. If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line."

This made people speculate that she voted for President Trump instead of her husband.

The red color has been associated with the Republican Party, so wearing a top with the same color had people thinking that she is rooting for Trump.

After fans saw the update, they flooded the comments section with questions. Meanwhile, she immediately deleted it and reposted a black and white version of the photo.

One fan criticized her over the move and called her out for "promoting" President Trump.

"The fact that you posted the same pic with color earlier and your top is the color red giving your followers a hint that you are in fact voting red is just such a let a down and to be quite honest it's irresponsible knowing the climate that we are in rn."

If she truly ditched her husband to vote for another candidate, it only means that she, herself, does not want to be the First Lady at all.

READ MORE: Kanye West Pain: Rapper Admits Defeat in Presidential Election

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles