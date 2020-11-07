Miley Cyrus Gets Real About Crying Following Split With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opened up about the aftermath of her marriage fallout with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

During her interview with the Scandanavian talk show "Skavlan," the 27-year-old pop star spoke about her struggles, including the "trauma" she experienced over a series of tragedies in her life.

"I've gone through a lot of kind of trauma and loss in the last couple of years. I had a house fire in Malibu, where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently, my grandma who I was super close with, I lost," Cyrus narrated.

The former Disney star went on and detailed how she handled the divorce with the Aussie hottie.

"In a way, I didn't spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn't because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because it wasn't going to change it," she mentioned.

Cyrus then added that despite the hurdles, she continues to focus on the things she can control: "I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control; otherwise, you just start feeling like you're trapped."

Miley is aware of how others perceive her, as she may sometimes come off as cold for not showing her reactions; however, Cyrus confessed that she doesn't dwell on situations she can't change and often chose to move forward.

"I would say that there's a stigma of coldness for a woman who actually, really moves on."

Miley's Malibu Home

In November 2018, news broke that a destructive Woolsey fire burned 80,000 acres in Malibu, California, with the wind- driven flames moving across Malibu Creek State Park.

At the time, multiple reports noted that almost 250,000 residents from Pacific Coast in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties were forced to evacuate

In addition, an estimated 150 homes were destroyed, including the houses of former teen star Gerard Butler, singer Robin Thicke, and Shannen Doherty.

After the incident, Miley Cyrus updated her fans by sharing a series of tweets thanking the authorities and calling for donations for the other Woolsey fire victims.

In a tweet, she mentioned that she is "completely devastated" but assured that her family and animals are all safe.

"My house no longer stands, but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for," she posted.

From Hush-Hush Wedding To Highly Publicized Breakup With Liam Hemsworth

A month after the tragedy, the "Party in the USA" hitmaker and Hemsworth secretly tied the knot at her hometown in Tennessee after their nine-year on and off relationship.

Unfortunately, in August 2019, the 30-year-old Australian actor and the Disney alum called it quits, ending their eight-month marriage.

Following the split, Cyrus was caught up in a whirlwind romance with "The Hills" star Kaitlynn Carter and another Australian hottie, Cody Simpson; however, neither of the relationships worked out.

As for the younger Hemsworth, he is reportedly dating the Sydney-based model Gabriella Brooks.

It was also rumored that he already introduced the blonde beauty to his parents.

