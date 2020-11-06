Hailey Baldwin Pregnant? Justin Bieber's Wife Speaks Out on Baby Rumors

Haildey Baldwin Bieber is not staying silent after she learned of the pregnany rumors that was set to be thrown at her.

The 23-year-old model has been a target of scandals following her marriage with the Canadian superstar in 2018.

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors

Now, the blonde beauty clapped back at Us Weekly to stop the fake pregnancy news.

She took to her Instagram Stories to deny all the allegations and advised the outler to focus on something much more "important," which is the US Presidential elections.

"Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly I'm not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important, aka the election," she wrote, followed by three blue hearts.

Just days before the model's savage response to the pregnancy rumor, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted a blind item bearing the title, "Baby Baby" before noting that "two A-listers will be announcing a pregnancy in a few months...keep an eye out. Not sure how soon, but soon!"

Although the account never confirmed the news submitted by their fans, others also sent in their guesses and the names of Dakota Johnson and Alicia Vikander also popped out.

Justin Bieber Under Fire for Faking Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy

This is not the first time that the Ralph Lauren muse was targeted by pregnancy news.

In April 2019, the "Yummy" singer posted a sonogram photo on his Instagram with no caption. It was followed by another photo of his wife being examined by a doctor while her hands are on her stomach.

In the third post, the Canadian singer shared an edited photo of a sonogram with a puppy on it, bearing the caption, "Wait, omg is that an APRIL FOOLS."

This immediately sparked a backlash over Twitter, calling the 26-year-old crooner "insensitive" for faking his wife's pregnancy.

Other fans also blasted the "What Do You Mean" singer for making pregnancy as part of his prank and pointed out that it is no laughing matter for those who are suffering from fertility issues.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Ready To Start a Family?

Despite Hailey's statement that she's not pregnant, the two are reportedly "on the same page" when it comes to starting a family.

In a previous report cited by Us Weekly, the couple shared the same thoughts about having their own family "when the time is right."

"Justin is focused on music, Hailey, and being a good husband to her. Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way," a source told the outlet, adding, "They are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another."

The "Love Yourself" hitmaker and the runway model, who have been friends for a long time, secretly tied the knot in a New York courthouse in September 2018.

A year later, the young lovers had their official wedding ceremony at the stunning Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. It was ttended by star-studded guests, including sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, fellow model Joan Smalls, and the pop star's longtime manager Scooter Braun.

