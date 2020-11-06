Ugly and Outcast: Brie Larson Opens Up About Insecurities Growing Up

Brie Larson is shunning Hollywood beauty standards, saying goodbye to all the unbelievable expectations on women. In the past though, she fell prey and let these standards affect her greatly.

The "Captain Marvel" actress recently spoke with W magazine and shared how idealistic beauty standards almost ruined her self-esteem in the past.

"I don't believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life," Larson said. "And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself."

Despite her insecurities at the time, Larson knew she can be herself and this gave her comfort to survive.

"The thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself," she added. "What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don't feel that they have safety within their own bodies."

Now that she has a real platform to be able to influnce others, she's keen to use it to encourage people to be themselves and not suffer insecurities like she did from impossible standards.

"That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: To do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be - whatever that is - knowing that that can also change," the "Captain Marvel" star furthered.

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Journey

For what it's worth, her insecurities almost made her lose the role that would make her more of a household name than she was in the past--"Captain Marvel."

In a YouTube video, the Oscar winner shared to her fans the audition process she underwent. She admitted that she rejected Marvel Studio's offers various times not because she did not like them, but she did not believe she deserve them.

Brie would often say she cannot do this and that because she had too much anxiety. Larson viewed some of the offers too big for her, even though that is hardly the truth. Larson even called herself an introvert who viewed such offers as overwhelming

She was approached with the "Captain Marvel" character the time she was making "Kong: Skull Island" alongside Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson.

Brie did not tell anyone about the phone call, even her mom--which is usually how introverts operate. Good thing she did not pass up the chance to discuss the offer first before rejecting it.

After the shooting for "Kong" wrapped up, Larson went to a meeting with Marvel.

The meeting was fruitful because the actress said she was moved by the vision of what Marvel was trying to achieve with the movie. "It felt very progressive," she said, especially with regard to the executives' take on feminism.

"I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it," Larson added. "They were like all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible."

After meeting with all members of the creative team, the actress signed the contract and the rest is history.

READ MORE: King Von Dead: Chicago Rapper Shot in Violent Confrontation

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles