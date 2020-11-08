Simon Cowell Ready to Put A Ring On GF Lauren Silverman's Finger

Simon Cowell has been a bachelor for so long - but is it true that he's finally ready to tie the knot?

Ever since his terrifying bike accident that led him to the surgery room, the 61-year-old has reportedly had a change of heart.

According to the National Enquirer, Cowell is ready to marry his girlfriend of seven years, Lauren Silverman.

Cowell reportedly feels extremely lucky to be alive and walking, with the source saying, "Simon knows he could have died or been paralyzed for life after the accident."

"But the one constant in his difficult rehab after surgery has been Lauren, and he wants to pay her back with a ring."

The "America's Got Talent" judge broke his back last summer when he hurled from his $20,000 electric bike just outside his Malibu mansion.

Cowell and Silverman have been looking so loved-up while shopping with their six-year-old son, Eric, in Los Angeles last October.

Insiders said that the near-tragedy only brought the couple closer.

"Lauren has been Simon's guardian angel. He now sees there is no other person in his life that he can absolutely depend on like her."

They added, "Simon's been comfortable with never being married. But now he wants to make a lifetime commitment to her."

According to the Enquirer's source, Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are looking at a summer wedding ceremony, hoping that the coronavirus pandemic has ended by then.

Cowell is even allegedly "smiling from ear-to-ear" about the said wedding ceremony.

He is reportedly hoping to get a new set of veneers and would really want to look "hot as possible" for his potential wedding pictures.

"They're working out the details now, like whether it would be in Simon's native England or in Los Angeles - or both!" the source revealed.

No matter where the wedding ceremony will be, the source said it will still be the "event of the season."

However, National Enquirer is known for its dubious stories. Unless Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are getting married, fans will hear it directly from the horse's mouth and not from an unreliable source.

Lauren Silverman shot to global fame in 2013 when it was revealed she had an affair with Cowell just when she was still married to one of the music mogul's friends, Andrew Silverman.

Simon Cowell met her in 2006 when her then-husband introduced them in Barbados.

Andrew Silverman, a real estate mogul, filed for divorce when it was revealed she was pregnant with Cowell's son.

In the divorce papers, Cowell was mentioned and was submitted due to adultery grounds.

Over the course of their relationship, Simon Cowell was linked to numerous ladies.

In July, The Sun reported that Silverman had a bust-up with Cowell's "Britain's Got Talent" co-star Alesha Dixon. The GF believes that he and Dixon have gotten close.

It is believed that there was a confrontation that took place at the BGT auditions backstage, which led Dixon "shaken and upset."

Silverman also accused former Spice Girls member Mel B that she had an affair with her boyfriend.

It was reported that she made the allegations in a string of furious messages.

