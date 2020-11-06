Reese Witherspoon Marriage In Jeopardy After Husband's Much-Hyped Venture FAILED?

Is the marriage of Reese Witherspoon to husband Jim Toth getting a stress test?

Per the National Enquirer, the couple's marriage is collapsing after Jim's new business venture's massive failure.

Aside from their marriage, the streaming service Quibi crumbled in less than six months of operations.

It reportedly left the content acquisition president, Jim, out of work while his wife's career continues to succeed.

The outlet's source revealed that the 50-year-old has already cleared his desk, but the "Legally Blonde" actress balances her career as an actress, producer, clothing line, and mom to three kids.

"There's a real balance of power that's been building up, and that's put a serious strain on their relationship," an insider dished.

What's more, Reese Witherspoon is being slammed when she raked in $6 million to narrate the Quibi nature documentary "Fierce Queens."

"The criticism has badly strung Reese," the insider revealed. "She feels like she was scapegoated for something that was totally out of her control."

When Quibi was just in its first few months, Jim's career was an exciting start.

However, when his streaming service tanked, the rift between Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon expanded.

An insider told Star Magazine, "Jim had gotten Reese excited about the company, and she'd given it her whole backing."

The failure of Quibi reportedly hit them both hard, financially, and emotionally.

No More Spark

Being reportedly unemployed in the worst economy, Jim Toth is reportedly finding it less in common with Reese Witherspoon.

"Reese is devoting herself to her projects, so they can have the space she needs away from Jim."

Though the "Sweet Home Alabama" star cares about him, the source added that there's no more spark between them.

More Clashes

Their different personalities, with Reese being high-strung while Jim being low-key, clashed.

"She would get annoyed and bored and take her frustrations out on him, snapping at him over the smallest thing and picking at his flaws."

Jim would reportedly respond by withdrawing from his wife, and then they would spend most days in different rooms as they avoid each other.

On Instagram, the blonde beauty released her frustrations by saying, "Three kids at home with two working parents is NO JOKE!"

Quarantine Blues

As Reese and Jim lived in quarantine, it also added stress between them, the sources revealed.

The "Big Little Lies" star has been holed up with her kids, Ava (20), Deacon (16), and her seven-year-old son Tennessee, who she shares with Jim.

Another tipster told Star that the pandemic drained the couple, both of whom thrived on having their own space even together.

"Back in the normal world, Reese and Jim always had their issues but got along better because they had the freedom to do their own thing, whatever they wanted and whenever they wanted."

Reese and Jim's Tensions

It started back in 2013.

Reese was arrested for disorderly conduct after trying to intervene after Jim was pulled over for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Later on, Jim Toth pleaded guilty while the Hollywood actress ented a no-contest plea.

"She still blames him for putting her in that position in the first place."

"Jim's latest setback will certainly put their relationship to the test again," the insider added.

Rumors?

Still, it's best to take these stories with a grain of salt.

Though Quibi is indeed shutting down, there's no evidence that the couple is having marriage problems.

