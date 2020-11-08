Why Is Kelly Clarkson Suing Her Father-In-Law?

Kelly Clarkson is not backing down from a heated legal battle with none other than her ex father-in-law, or the father of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

It's likelier to be more intense given their relationship, but the singer is not going to take being sued sitting down.

Kelly Clarkson Counter-suing Company Headed by Father-in-Law (Ex)

The host and singer is countersuing her former management company, Starstruck, ran by Narvel Blackstock. Court doduments obtained by People revealed that the "Broken and Beautiful" singer is accusing the company of violating the California Labor Code by "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements" without the proper license.

The lawsuit also alleges that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act several times already, completely ignoring the legal "licensing requirements."

Clarkson is arguing that all agreements between the parties should now be "declared void and unenforceable," including the verbal agreement that requires her to give up 15 percent of her gross earnings as commission to the company.

Starstruck's lawyer Bryan Freedman scoffed at Clarkson's action.

He told People on Friday that Clarkson's countersuit "conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency [Creative Artists Agency] at all times."

He also said Clarkson just wants to avoid paying up so she can have more to spend on her other legal battles--for divorce and custody.

"While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record. It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings," Freedman said.

History of Kelly Clarkson With Starstruck

Clarkson started working with Narvel, 64, and Starstruck way back in 2007.

However, in September of this year (a few months after news of the announcement of her divorce with her husband), the company sued her for unpaid commissions.

As reported by Variety, Starstruck Management Group alleged that she owes them $1.4 million in unpaid commissions, notwithstanding the fact that she already paid $1.9 million.

The company also alleged that Clarkson has not paid the total commission for her new income sources, such sa her work on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "The Voice" this year.

In total, the singer will likely owe the company $5.4 million by the end of 2020.

Kelly Clarkson Ex-Husband's Take

Her ex has been keeping mum about the issue, however.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon, 43. The two shocked their fans because they were married for nearly seven years and did not make anyone think they were having marriage troubles.

It was just December of last year that Clarkson announced gifting Brandon two snowmobiles, signifying how much she loves him.

"My husband's birthday was yesterday, so I got him two snowmobiles," the singer shared to Us Weekly at the time. "Kind of for me too, because I want to ride one!"

The pair share two children, daughter River, 6, and son Remington, 4.

