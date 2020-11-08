Whitney Houston Gets Major Honor 8 Years After Tragic Death

Whitney Houston's voice continues to resonate, so much so that her legacy made her secure another acknowledgment years after her death.

Houston, the most awarded female artist in history, bagged another honor even though she had already left the world eight years ago.

On Saturday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted a slew of performers this year through a ceremony aired on HBO.

What made the event more unusual but exciting was when they announced that Houston landed a spot on the museum's performer category.

The virtual induction ceremony remembered the late singer before giving her the award through Alicia Keys' heartfelt speech.

"We all know what a miraculous singer Whitney was, perhaps the greatest voice of our all-time," Keys said. "We all know how her unprecedented success brought Black women into the absolute highest reaches of the music industry's pantheon."

The 15-time Grammy winner also noted that although Houston is already dead, her music will forever live in people's lives.

Keys also referred to the late singer's voice as the final gift Houston gave her fans.

Meanwhile, Houston's mother Cissy Houston and aunt Pat Houston brought home the award on her behalf.

When asked to give a speech, Houston's 87-year-old mom expressed her gratitude for the award. She also told the viewers how proud she is of her daughter to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I remember in 2009 we were in London and Whitney looked at me and said, 'This is really special but there's only one thing missing - I got to get into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,'" Pat added, saying that Houston always wanted to get the award.

Eight years after her death, she finally did it.

Aside from Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, and Depeche Mode were all inducted this 2020.

Remembering Whitney Houston

The "I Will Always Love You" hitmaker released her first album in 1985. Since then, she became one of the best-selling artists in the music industry.

Unfortunately, her 35-year career ended when authorities found her body inside a bathtub in 2012. The investigators said that she died due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

In the memoir titled "A Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston," the singer's closest friend Robyn Crawford revealed that the late singer tried a sampled cocaine when she was 14.

During that time, Whitney's popularity was skyrocketing, causing her to feel more stressed than before. Her marriage with Bobby Brown in 1992 also worsened her mental health and increased her drug use.

Houston Continues To Garner Awards

Aside from being in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, she also received another award last month.

According to Associated Press, Houston finally got her third diamond-certified album. This honor made history as she became the first Black singer to gain such high recognition.

The Recording Industry Association of America stated that the singer's 1987 sophomore album, "Whitney," has sold more than 10 million copies since its release.

