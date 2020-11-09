Khloe Kardashian Still Affected by Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on good terms now. But is she still affected by her beau's cheating scandals in the past?

After going through ups and downs these past few year, Khloe and Tristan have seemingly decided to reconcile and try it all over again.

Although the past is already in the past for the reality TV star, she mentioned Tristan's cheating scandal again.

During Thursday's episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," the 36-year-old mom recorded herself in quarantine inside her room. To recall, Khloe revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Throughout those two weeks inside her room, she even made her massage pillow her "imaginary friend."

Of course, FaceTiming with Tristan and their daughter, True, was part of her routine.

"This is quarantina. I know how much you like other women, so," she told Tristan, referencing the multiple cheating scandals he had in the past.

To his surprise, the 29-year-old basketball player only managed to say, "Oh, wow!" before changing the topic.

Elsewhere in the same episode, she joked about his past infidelities again while playing with their daughter.

"Look at the smart girl I'm going to cheat off on the test," Tristan said, to which Khloe responded: "Thank god you said, 'on a test'."

It all started in 2018, just two days before Khloe gave birth to True.

Multiple news outlets reported that Tristan cheated on her on several occasions. He even shared an intimate moment with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February 2019.

Meanwhile, Woods also spoke about the infidelity last year.

In an interview on Red Table Talk in March 2019, she admitted that she regretted attending the house party during the Valentine's Day weekend.

"I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't even have been there," she uttered. "On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion."

Woods added that she needed to take the blame since she wanted it, too, despite being drunk.

Khloe Now Grateful for Tristan

In the same episode, Khloe chose not to look back in the past and thanked Tristan instead for taking care of True. She also noted that he did all the parenting while she was sick.

"I'm so thankful that Tristan's been here to help me take care of True, and then he'll make me some food and leave it outside my door," Khloe shared during the confessional.

For what it's worth, they filmed the episode before they even got back together.

After the TV series aired it, a new source told People that Khloe and Tristan are already doing well in making their relationship work again.

Per the insider, the two set True as their focus now and that the KUWTK star believes that they will continue to be on good terms even after Tristan returns to work again.

"They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby," the source shared. "True will be a great big sister."

