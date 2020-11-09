Paul George's Girlfriend: 3 Things You Need To Know About Daniela Rajic

Paul George just proposed to his girlfriend Daniela Rajic. While she's tagged as the controversial gilfriend of the NBA player for years, she's the talk of the town today, for a more positive reason.

Daniela herself is mighty pleased with what is happening to her. According to New York Post, she is "over the moon" about being engaged. One day after the Los Angeles Clippers forward, 30, braved a proposal, Rajic thanked fans for their celebratory messages and well-wishes.

"I want to thank everyone for all the love you've shown on our engagement!!!" Rajic posted Saturday on her Instagram story. "I haven't been able to reply to everyone but it hasn't gone unnoticed & I appreciate all of you!! I'm over the moon celebrating."

If you have been living in the cave and do not know who Rajic is, then heare are three things you must know about Paul George's fiancee.

She's Technically Paul Georoge's Wife Already

Even minus the ring and the official wedding, Paul George and Daniela Rajic have been living together for six years now. They also share two kids.

Six-time NBA all star Paul George is quite popular among the basketball community and to live with Rajic for years now without losing the desire to be together forever is a mean feat.

She was Paul George's Saving Grace

Don't be fooled though - those six years were HARD work. Fans of the player would certainly know the ups and downs of their relationship, and how at one point, their relationship became so ugly and messy,

Hardly a year into their relationship, Daniela sued Paul George. Note that she was pregnant then with their first child. Daniela accused George of offering her a sum of $ 1 million to get rid of the baby. She, however, rejected the offer and had their baby Olivia, on 1st May 2014.

For a few days, George even refused to acknowledge the kid is his. He let this doubt known publicly. Imagine how Daniela felt! Imagine the public outrage too.

George issued a statement which said that he would take responsibility for the baby as long as there is first a legal proof that he was the baby father. This forced paternity tests to be taken, which confirmed that Paul George is indeed, the dad.

How they eventually bounced back into a healthy relationship, now with two kids, is short of a miracle.

She Has an Admirable Rags to Riches Story Herself

Rajic's family has Serbian origins. She was able to support herself in earning her degree from the University of Miami, Florida.

She was not reluctant to work, earning income as a dancer in strip clubs in and near Florida to pay her school fees.

Later, she was employed in one of the various branches of Tootsies- one of the most popular hangouts across America. Since this is frequented by many stars and athletes, Rajic was able to rub elbows with quite a few known figures. It was during her time here that her and Paul George's paths crossed.

Once a struggling working student, she now no longer works at any club. Instead, she's a businesswoman herself, apart from being a model. She co-owns a swimsuit line called NUDESWIM and a known Instagram model and influencer.

