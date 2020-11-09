Did Joe Biden Troll Donald Trump’s MAGA Slogan? Twitter Thinks So!

The majority of Americans are celebrating the victory of Democratic representative Joe Biden, as he is now hailed as the 46th President of the United States.

As Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" is now bound to end, thousands of supporters and even celebrities flocked to the internet to express their excitement for the new administration.

Following the official announcement, the future first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, posted a photo of her beside the president-elect, holding a sign from his 2008 campaign that says, "Dr. and President Biden Live Here" while covering the word "vice."

"He will be a President for all of our families," she captioned her post.

Joe Biden's Subtle Clapback at Donald Trump's MAGA

On the other hand, Twitter thinks that the 77-year-old politician is subtly aiming at Trump's famous red MAGA hat, so netizens were impressed by his move.

Donning a casual look, Biden was photographed wearing a navy blue merch hat that reads "We Just Did."

This sparked tons of memes over the internet, as supporters gave their nod over Biden's shade towards the outgoing President.

"Joe Biden quietly responded to Trump's red "Make America Great Again" hats by wearing a blue hat in an Instagram post by Jill Biden that simply says: "We just did," one tweeted.

A second user even praised his team for creating a genius campaign for the former vice-president.

"YALL!!!! His HAT!!! "Make America Great Again".... "WE JUST DID." BROOOO HIS MARKETING TEAM IS," followed by a series of exploding head emojis.

Moreover, an individual appeared to be thrilled with Biden's merch as she posted, "can the Biden store release the "we just did" hats pls."

Another fan even highlighted how "iconic" his response was for Trump's MAGA hat.

"I'm sorry, but Joe Biden's response to the MAGA hat is iconic."

Meanwhile, NBC's senior executive Mike Sington also chimed in and wrote "Joe Biden's hat is next-level trolling of Trump," with a side-by-side photo of the two wearing their merch.

Unfortunately, fans can't get hold of the controversial hat since it was not included in his official campaign online store.

Aside from his "We Did It" hat, his running mate and now US Vice President Kamala Harris mentioned the exact phrase as she spoke to Biden after being named as the President-elect of the United States.

In the video, the 56-year-old former Senator told Biden, "We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next President of the United States."

Hollywood Stars Celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Victory

After weeks of urging their millions of followers to vote and participate in the elections, celebrities are thanking everyone as they celebrate Harris and Biden's overwhelming victory.

Power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen joined the street party in West Hollywood for an impromptu festivity.

On the other hand, Jennifer Lawrence hit the streets of Boston, running in pajamas as she blasted her radio with Childish Gambino's "This Is America" on a portable speaker.

"Had no choice but to throw a party for one #comeonbostonletsparty," she wrote.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Reveals Honest Thoughts About Getting a Nanny for Her Baby

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles