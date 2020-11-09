Nicki Minaj Reveals Honest Thoughts About Getting a Nanny for Her Baby

Nicki Minaj is mulling whether to get a nanny to help care for her son, but it has been difficult for her.

Over her Twitter, she updated her 21.2 million followers about her life now that she's a mother. She the revealed one of the "difficult decisions" she is pondering involving her one-month-old son with Kenneth Petty.

It came after a fan asked the "Bang Bang" hitmaker: "Why Nicki can't be a normal celebrity and get a nanny? Girl, I miss you."

The 37-year-old rapper then responded, "Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho."

Some fans also chimed in and even volunteered to be her child's nanny.

"NEED A NANNY?? I'm on my way," one fan commented, while a second user made reference to her 2014 song with David Guetta, "Hey Mama" with the lyrics, "I do the cooking and cleaning!!! .@nickiminaj."

Meanwhile, an individual suggests ditching getting a nanny and cherishing the moment of spending time with her son: "Don't do it; spend time with your baby and be happy."

In a separate tweet, the rapper--whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj--also shared the reason why she hasn't hired a nanny yet.

Minaj explained that she felt like the baby wanted "undivided attention," which she's giving after being inactive on social media for weeks.

"Last night, I tried to tweet while I was feeding him. He looked @ me & said "absolutely TF NOT" he wants his undivided attention chile," she wrote.

Fans seemed to support the rapper's decision for being off the grid since last month after giving birth to her baby boy.

"Omggg he's the reason you don't tweet us? I'm so happy! Seriously," one fan posted.

Others left a cheeky comment saying, "Don't forget about your other sons.... we need attention too."

Another fan replied: "Imagine being @NICKIMINAJ's baby and having to share your mom with the Barbz."

Baby Announcement

Earlier this year, rumors sparked that the "Anaconda" hitmaker was pregnant with her first child, but it was not until July when she made the surprising announcement via Instagram when she posted a series of snaps flaunting her baby bump.

Sporting a curly yellow wig and embellished two-piece bikini paired with ultra sky-high heels, the singer-songwriter captioned her post "#Preggers" alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Shortly after, she shared another post thanking her friends and fans for their support and well-wishes.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she captioned.

Us Weekly previously cited that Petty and the iconic rapper secretly welcomed their first child last month.

Her pregnancy news came months after Nicki announced that she married her on-again-off-again beau on October 22, 2019. It was also right after she dropped her plans to retire from the music industry to start a family.

In a tweet she posted last year, Minaj failed to detail the reason behind her decision, but she assured her fans that "she is happy."

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE."

However, it feels like she's not totally done with her music career after teasing her fans with upcoming music featuring Youngboy with a song "What That Speed Bout?!"

