Why Khloe Kardashian Is a Big Believer in Coconut Oil

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner clan spends a ton of money on beauty procedures and products to maintain their gorgeous and youthful glow.

However, there are times when the reality stars opt for au natural when it comes to their health.

To recall, Kris Jenner's second daughter, Kourtney, swears by clean beauty products, hence her website and e-commerce company Poosh that focuses on health and wellness, life and style, and more.

Khloe Kardashian the "Queen of Conditioning Treatments"

Aside from the mother-of-three, another "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star who is a fan of using natural and chemical-free products is Khloe.

According to Refinery 29, the Good American founder shared on her now-deleted official website that she uses coconut oil in a lot of things, most especially for her hair.

If you are a "KUWTK" fan, you can notice that the 36-year-old TV personality often makes drastic changes to her hair.

From brunette to blonde, curled to straight, Khloe loves to experiment with her looks to see which suits her best.

She previously shared her top-notch secret on how she keeps her mane healthy and strong.

The "KUWTK" star confessed that she's the "queen of conditioning treatments," using different kinds of oil to treat her hair.

"I use all kinds of oils and creams - vitamin E, Olaplex, olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil - quite frequently. I do this at least three times a week."

She then explained her procedure to have a DIY hair mask at home.

"My daily routine is simple: Just shampoo and conditioner," she said. "If I need to, sometimes I will shampoo twice because I'll have residue left over from the oil treatments I use."

According to studies, coconut oil has many benefits to skin and hair and is widely used in beauty treatments.

One advantage of using this is it can improve the hair and scalp's overall condition, making it appear like it's growing faster.

Another benefit of coconut oil is its components that fight fungal infections that cause dandruff and scalp problems since the fat in its oil can help lock in moisture in the scalp.

Lastly, it can also treat split ends and helps the hair absorb nutrients from the oil to revive its texture and glow.

As cited by Healthline.com, based on a review conducted in India, coconut oil from the Philippines and other Asian countries may prevent brittle, dry, or hair breakage by adding proteins to the strains through hair masks.

Others Celebrities Who Use Coconut Oil

Aside from reality stars, another celebrity who also swear by the magic of coconut oil is supermodel Miranda Kerr.

The former Victoria Secret Angel is famous not just for her stunning body but for her long, voluminous, bouncy hair.

She uses it as her hair treatment and sometimes as part of her diet.

"I will not go a day without coconut oil. I personally take four tablespoons per day, either on my salads, in my cooking or in my cups of green tea," she told Vogue.

READ MORE: Coconut Oil on Your Face: 3 Reasons You Should Try It

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles