Dominic West Marriage DONE: Actor Admits Having Feelings For Lily James

The 10-year marriage of Dominic West and his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, is "good as over."

This is after photos of him locked in a PDA with actress Lily James in Rome, Italy, last month.

The Sun reported that Catherine is preparing to end their relationship because the 51-year-old screen star admitted to having feelings for Lily.

An insider revealed, "Catherine has told those closest to her that Dominic has admitted having feelings for Lily."

It was said that it was just a "one-off thing" at first, but to the 49-year-old landscape artist, it was obvious that Dominic's feelings were more than that.

"Catherine feels crushed by it naturally. It's a huge thing to be coming to terms with."

The insider added, "She has since told the people closest to her their marriage is as good as over now, and she doesn't think there is a way past this."

This is a far cry from their united front weeks ago with Dominic West and his wife stating their home in Wiltshire that their marriage was still "strong."

Catherine's Heartbreak

But behind closed doors, Catherine is reportedly "heartbroken" over the pictures. In the same images, Dominic wasn't wearing his wedding ring during that romantic Italian weekend with Lily James.

After that, Catherine left for Ireland without Dominic as they had a "crisis summit" about her marriage with her two sisters.

At that time, a family friend spoke to The Sun, "Catherine is lying low, but she is still talking with Dominic about where they go now."

"It has been a humiliating period for her, and she wants Dominic to clean up the mess that's been created."

"The Affair" actor also confirmed that his wife was "on a work trip."

When he was asked if they were still together, Dominic responded, "Of course we are. Our relationship is fine."

Working Together

Lily James and Dominic West met on the set of "The Pursuit of Love," an upcoming period drama on the BBC.

But before the entire dalliance in Italy, The Guardian spoke to Lily James and asked her about Dominic.

She told the outlet that she had known Dominic West for a really long time because they worked together in Shakespeare's play a decade ago.

Speaking of his role in their latest project, Lily said of Dominic, "He's a brilliant Uncle Mattew, another mad sort of character."

Lily's Reaction

Lily is reportedly "mortified" when she saw Dominic and Catherine make up in front of the cameras, a week after his and the "Rebecca" actress' kiss in Italy.

Sources close to the actress revealed to E! Newsthat Lily James was embarrassed and shocked.

She also reportedly hopes that she wanted the entire thing to "go away" and that she is "laying low," hoping that it would pass quickly.

Her "affair" with married man Dominic West came after her on-and-off relationship with Matt Smith for five years.

She and "The Crown" actor is said to be "over for good" just weeks before she was pictured with Dominic.

In July, Lily James was spotted out and about with "Captain America" star Chris Evans.

