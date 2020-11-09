Steve Harvey's Daughter Lori Harvey Dodges Jail Time For Hit-And-Run Case

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori Harvey has been sentenced after pleading "no contest" to the hit-and-run case.

The 23-year-old continued to maintain her innocence for the misdemeanor charges but has agreed to a plea deal.

TMZ reported that after meeting with a judge early this week, she pleaded "no contest to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest" in exchange for two years of probation.

In October 2019, authorities told People magazine that the Lori's car was found on its side next to a parked vehicle that she had hit.

Lori has detained a short distance from her car, a Mercedes G-Wagon, after being identified by a witness who saw her about to flee the scene.

While police were questioning her at the scene, sources revealed that she was video-calling her stepdad Steve to help her talk to the police.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported despite the crash flipping her car.

At that time, she was not taken into custody but was given a ticket for her offenses.

Lori went home, and as per the police, alcohol wasn't a factor in the accident. However, it is rumored that it was because of distracted driving. Sources claimed that Lori was texting behind the wheel before she crashed into a non-moving Prius.

Later on, the social media influencer was charged with hit-and-run and one count of resisting a peace officer.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed Lori Harvey's charges three months after the incident.

Lori Harvey is one of comedian and TV host Steve Harvey's seven children. Her mom is his third and current wife, Marjory.

Lori has also been making headlines recently after breaking up with her boyfriend, rapper Future.

The pair pressed forward with their relationship as they went on vacations and showed off their lavish lifestyles on their respective social media.

Lori kept her relationship with the rapper more under wraps because she was only 23, while Future is a 36-year-old man with eight kids.

Though they were first linked in December 2018, Lori Harvey and Future were on and off for two years.

As per The Sun, the two were last seen together was during the first few days of the lockdown.

According to Ace Showbiz, the pair's breakup was amicable.

A source told the outlet, "There wasn't anything bad that happened. Lori's young, and Future's always on the road. It didn't work out."

Right now, Lori Harvey is reportedly dating Akon's brother Abou 'Bu' Thiam.

According to The Shade Room, an unnamed person sent a video of Lori getting close to Bu in Miami back in October.

Based on the person who shared the video, the pair looked like getting acquainted is already past that stage.

Bu is a music industry mogul and executive with a very extensive resume.

He worked with his brother, Akon, to build his career, in addition to having discovered T-Pain.

Bu is also the former Vice President of Def Jam and the former manager of R&B superstar Chris Brown.

Currently, he manages the Bu Vision as CEO and is said to be the manager of the fashion mogul and recently defeated Presidential candidate, Kanye West.

