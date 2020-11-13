Therefore I Am: Why Makes Billie Eilish's New Single So Unique

Billie Eilish does not care if people love her or hate her, she's her. She is not even trying to be anyone's friend like other stars.

This is why her new track is so unique and as "antagonistic" as she may seem, likely to be a massive hit.

On Thursday, Eilish, who has recently gone through so much shaming on social media, dropped a new single titled, "Therefore I Am." The new song is ccompanied by a music video.

The title alone spoke volumes.

"Therefore I Am" Music Video Is So Billie Eilish

This new single follows her two successful hits for this year, including "My Future" and the one used for a James Bond theme, "No Time to Die."

In the music video for "Therefore I Am," Eiish can be seen running around in an empty mall and then going into a snack spree by grabbing whatever she wants from random food court vendors. Whatever she meant by doing that does not matter--she just looks so carefree in a level not all people can be.

According to Eilish, this is exactly the message she plans to convey. She said so in an earlier interview about the song.

"The video is just the way that the song feels to me - careless and not really trying. The video, we, number one, shot on an iPhone, which we didn't even mean to do," she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music ahead of the single's release.

What makes the video so more unique, more carefree, and more her is the fact that it was hardly planned and rehearsed. Heck, it wasn't event shot with the usual tools. She described the video as being "random" and "chaotic" and just filming overnight. She had "barely any crew" with her doing the filming, which is a mean feat for a music video.

But then knowing and understanding Billie Eilish's brand, shooting a massive music video like this is certainly up her alley.

The Lyrics Shout Her Too!

Apart from the music video and the title, listening to the lyrics no doubt would make anyone think of her.

"I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am

I'm not your friend or anything

Damn, you think that you're the man

I think, therefore, I am



Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha

Get my pretty name outta your mouth

We are not the same with or without

Don't talk 'bout me like how you might know how I feel

Top of the world, but your world isn't real

Your world's an ideal "

These are just some of the lines of her new music, and it is already obvious that she is putting out the idea that she's not living in anyone's world trying to please standards not her own. She's saying that she's not going to allow people to dictate how she thinks or just act nice for the sake of it.

No one knows herself like she does.

It's essentially a positive song, if people can just undertand her message.

Earlier on, Eilish said fans would surely know that this is truly her.

"It feels like me," she said of the new song. "I feel like the rest of them also feel like me, but I think this one is more like ... If I think about it from an outside perspective, this one I'd be satisfied if I was a fan."

Last month, the artist was terribly body-shamed after going out and being snapped not in her usual baggy clothes. While many expressed surprise to see her in a different style while runing an errand, others were just unkind. Some called out her weight and said she looked old, and it was just heartbreaking to read for her fans.

As for her, she does not care. She merely retweeted a post of a fan defending her body, and it was clear that she thinks the same. According to the fan named Duru, "Not everybody has a wagon behind 'em, OK? Guts are normal. They're normal. Boobs sag - especially after breastfeeding. Instagram isn't real."

