Taylor Swift Gets Real How Joe Alwyn Changed Her Life -- For the Better

Taylor Swift learned how to be more "normal" when she met her current beau Joe Alwyn--and it's a good thing.

The highly successful musician spoke candidly with Sir Paul McCartney and revealed how she manages a hectic life of a famous artist and a grounded girlfriend of her British actor boyfriend.

She said her song "Peace" from her latest album "Folklore" details exactly how, claiming it's all about keeping her personal life private.

"'Peace' is actually more rooted in my personal life," she said in Rolling Stone. "I know you have done a really excellent job of this in your personal life: carving out a human life within a public life, and how scary that can be when you do fall in love and you meet someone, especially if you've met someone who has a very grounded, normal way of living."

Tay-Tay then admitted how much she has been struggling with fame because of her anxiety.

She said she certainly can control herself and how she projects herself, but Swift finds this control diminishing when the paparazzi starts to hound her and the media comes up with different rumors about her.

Sir Paul McCartney then asked if Swift's boyfriend understands the extent of her fame and sympathizes with her struggles for being famous. "Oh, absolutely," Swft responded.

She then revealed that Alwyn certainly thought her how to dissociate herself from fame and be herself.

"But I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids," the Grammy-winner revealed.

During the interview, Taylor was also more than happy to share how exactly Alwin helped her. Swift said she becomes more conscientious about where she lives, who she allots time for, and when to actually reject signing a photograph. In short, she learned to create boundaries, which can be hard for a celebrity whose privacy has so been violated in the past.

"The idea of privacy feels so strange to try to explain, but it's really just trying to find bits of normalcy. That's what that song 'Peace' is talking about," Taylor Swift added.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been together for around four years now.

She even showed her love for the actor in her 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana." Fans who have seen it would have heard her admitting that she was falling in love with someone who is quite normal and yet wonderful, leading a balanced life.

She even took a dig at how for years, her happiness about things were forced and trained.

"We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private," Swift described of her relationship to Alwyn in the documentary. "Even though it was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn't happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were just happy."

It's true though, as compared to the singer's past relationships with stars like Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston-which are all so open and so out for the public to swoon over, criticize, or make gossips about--Swift's romance with Alwyn has evolved behind closed doors. Theirs is a relationship far, far away from cameras.

Earlier this year, Swift and Alwyn showed a rare glimpse of PDA at the 2020 Golden Globes, confirming to their fans that they are still very much together even if they do not get loud over their love for each other.

