Why Pharrell Williams Thinks Rihanna Is 'From a Different World'

Pharrell Williams literally gushed about Rihanna in a new interview. Everyone knows RiRi is impressive, but Williams said the present Rihanna is out of this world.

Rihanna from Venus, Pharell Williams Says

In an interview with Allure for their December/January issue, the artist revealed some updates on "Wild Thoughts," a track that will feature him. It will also be included in Rihanna's highly anticipated ninth studio album.

Not yet with an official name, the album is already called "R9" by fans.

while speaking anout this track, Williams discussed Rihanna and how enamored he has become of her.

"Rih is in a different place right now," Williams said. "Like, wow. She's from a different world."

Williams added that the "Umbrella" hitmaker might even be from Venus, telling the outlet: "I'm willing to bet, because Venus is gaseous, that if they had a telescope that could zoom through all that s---, you'd see Rih laying there naked."

Rihanna and Pharrell Williams Working Together

It is way back in February when Rihanna hinted that she was working with Williams and his Neptunes production partner Chad Hugo, getting both artists' fans excited. She shared an IG story featuring a soundboard that had "The Neptunes" written in lights on and with the caption, "Gang. back in the STU."

Everyone already knew what she meant.

Given the fact that her last album "Anti" was still back in 2016, fans have become literally thirsty for a new one.

In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Rihanna finally teased that she is indeed coming out with a new album, claiming she "just wants to have fun" with it and has held "tons of writing camps" just so she can have fresh ideas.

She said she is working hard to "reimagine" her next album so it would be different from her past works, which have been structured in a certain way before.

The artist then said that she no longer wants to do music that does not inspire and bring her joy personally.

"You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?" she said. "The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet."

Pharrell's New Skincare Line

Meanwhile, Pharrell Williams has been pretty busy himself outside of creating new music. Given how Williams still continuously look fresh despite being 47 had people wondering what his skincare routine must be.

He has never talked about his secrets though, except for the time when he said in 2017 that he exfoliates "like a madman." But people exfoliate all the time and do not look ageless like him.

Williams is betting though that the exfoliating products these people use must be wrong. This is why Williams is now adding skincare mogul to his massive list of achievements with the launch of "Humanrace, a genderless skincare line that is quite heavy on the exfoliation.

The products are all created in partnership with his personal dermatologist for over two decades, Elena Jones, MD.

