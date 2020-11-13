Harry Styles in a Skirt? Singer Makes History With Iconic Move

Harry Styles is making headlines as he sets the bar high with his jaw-dropping Vogue shoot.

For the December 2020 issue, the singer-songwriter--whose claim to fame is through pop boy band One Direction--made history after being the first male solo artist to grace the cover of the magazine.

Shot by the renowned photographer Tyler Mitchell, the 26-year-old British artist sent fans into a frenzy with his gender-bending fashion, flaunting a white layered tulle dress from Gucci's fall 2020 runway collection.

Styled by one of fashion's most accomplished fashion editors, Camilla Nickerson, he finished off the look with a tailor-cut blazer, bold gold rings, and his signature hairstyle for that androgynous vibe.

Moreover, the publication also shared some of his looks on their official Instagram account, with the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker ditching the gender norms with a topless shoot--showing off his tattooed arms while rocking a pattern, high-waisted round skirt and a leather belt for a grungier look.

Life After One Direction

After One Direction disbanded in August 2015, the members went to go on their separate lives and created their own music.

Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne have remained on the spotlight and continues to make music over the years.

On the other hand, Styles has consistently wowed his fans with his drastic appearance, from his ever-changing hairstyle to now a budding style icon.

In his interview with Vogue, Harry explained the reason behind his take on gender-neutral fashion.

"Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with," he said. "When you take away 'There's clothes for men, and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."

Moreover, the "Adore You" singer hinted that fashion is also one of his outlets to express his creative visuals aside from his music.

"There's so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I've never really thought too much about what it means - it just becomes this extended part of creating something."

When it comes to fashion inspiration, Styles mentioned that he also looks up to music legends such as Freddie Mercury, Prince, David Bowie, Elton John, and Elvis Presley.

Fans Love It!

On the other hand, millions of his fans flocked to Twitter to celebrate another milestone in his career, as they express their support for the former "X Factor" contestant.

"Can we all take a second out of our day to appreciate how Harry styles is the first solo male to be on the cover of America's vogue?"

A second user penned a sweet post for the "Sweet Creature" hitmaker and pointed out that the public should normalize gender-neutral fashion.

"You know you're raising your kids right when they see the pictures from @Harry_Styles Vogue cover and your ten years old says, "I think it's so cool he's wearing girl's clothes to prove to everyone that boys can wear them too," one fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, an individual highlighted Styles and Malik's success as they make history for Vogue US and Vogue Britannia.

"Zayn Malik, the first man, to appear solo on British Vogue cover. November 13, 2018. Harry Styles The first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue. November 13, 2020," one fan wrote with their side-by-side cover photo.

