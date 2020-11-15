Kanye West Sore Loser? ‘Ye Makes Massive Threat After Presidential Loss

Does this mean there's no "Kanye West 2024"?

After the US president position, the 43-year-old Grammy-winning rapper is reportedly humiliated after getting less than 100,000 thousand votes.

According to insiders close to the rapper, who launched his White House bid in early summer but was too late in getting into the ballots of some states, he reportedly can't comprehend why he lost.

Speaking to OK Magazine, the insider said that West "wants out because we don't deserve him."

"Kanye isn't a rational person. He honestly thought he had a chance of getting millions of votes."

Because of the humiliating results, Kanye West threatened to leave America.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper was mentored by current POTUS Donald Trump, who recently lost to Joe Biden.

The insider further told the outlet that despite losing, West is "expecting a position in the cabinet."

According to the BBC, Kanye West conceded after his self-styled "Birthday Party" only garnered 60,000 votes from Americans out of an estimated 160 million registered voters throughout the US.

Libertarian Jo Jorgensen even received a stronger voting count than the celebrity, claiming about 1.5 million votes.

In West's first presidential attempt, he appeared in only 12 state ballots after missing the deadline filing in other states.

The "All Of the Lights" rapper gathered the most votes in Tennessee with 10,188 votes, a state that is typically pro-Republican.

But despite Kanye West's claims at being ready to leave the US, his wife, reality star Kim Kardashians, is allegedly "ignoring" his pleas to go.

The insider said, "There is no way Kim and the kids are moving to a new country because her husband's feelings were hurt."

Currently, Kim and Kanye share a mansion in Los Angeles with their kids, but they also have a home in Wyoming.

The 40-year-old KKW Beauty mogul has also allegedly started rubbing salting in West's wound after throwing her support behind Biden's election win.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star recently shared a picture of Biden and vice-president Kamala Harris in front of an American flag on her social media accounts.

She completed the post with three blue heart emojis.

Kardashian regularly encouraged her fans to vote throughout the election processes but didn't endorse her husband or mentioned who she was supporting.

Her other famous sisters, who also didn't say who they were endorsing before the elections, Khloe Kardashians, "cried tears of joy" after Biden's win.

Despite Kanye West's presidential loss, he is part of SPIN's most influential artists in the past 35 years.

It's impossible to miss West's songs being played on night clubs or the radio.

For the first decade after getting his Roc-A-Fella chain, the dad-of-four became untouchable.

Though he's not a political winner, his talent is mounting in the entertainment industry, which also eclipsed his ego.

His music isn't only getting headlines and hit endorsement of Donald Trump years ago, or his Twitter rants about the entertainment industry and slavery.

Whether it is the money or fame or his mental health, he has become unhinged and out of touch, "gone from progressive to conservative," said SPIN.

READ MORE: Amber Heard Blasts Dismissal Rumors from 'Aquaman 2' Amid Johnny Depp Controversy

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles